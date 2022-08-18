Finding the perfect keyboard for the office, home office and gaming The right keyboard makes work easier and prevents wrist pain. The guide will help you choose the right keyboard. 08/12/2022 8:00 p.m. tech stage

Keyboards are part of every PC. Even if there are always attempts to establish other input methods, keyboards are the standard when it comes to typing, gaming or other data entry. So it is surprising that many simply use the cheapest devices or are satisfied with what they are given at work. Because even if they look almost identical, the devices differ significantly.

In this guide, we show what types of keyboards there are and help you find the right keyboard for gaming, the and home office.

Membrane and rubber dome keyboards

The first hurdle in keyboard selection, besides price, is deciding between a membrane or mechanical switches. Both systems have their merits and can be cheap or reasonably made.