Finding deals is easier with this Chrome for Android feature

Chrome for Android is adding a new dynamic to make online shopping a little easier.

So you don’t have to go crazy tracking prices all over the web, Chrome implements a tool that will allow you to get deals with automatic price notifications.

Chrome for Android has a price tracking tool

A year ago, the Google team announced the price tracking tool for Chrome on Android. A function that allows us to know if a product has gone down or up in price, without having to complicate ourselves too much.

And now it improves its dynamics even further with an update. The user will no longer have to remember to consult Chrome to keep track of prices, since the system will be automatic.

When a product tab appears on a site or online store, Chrome will display a “Track price” button with a bell icon. If the user wants to track that product, they just have to click on the button and it will automatically be saved among the browser’s bookmarks.

This will allow the user to return to the product page at any time to see its specifications, shipping conditions, evaluate the item, read reviews, etc. However, you won’t have to worry about price tracking, as Chrome will automatically turn this system on.

When the price of the product drops, the user will be notified by means of a notification. So by following this dynamic, you will be able to keep track of different products and expect Chrome to inform you of any price changes.

While the system is practical and easy to implement, it does have one big problem. At the moment, this Chrome dynamic is only available to users in the United States, but it is not ruled out that Google will implement this tool in other countries in the near future.