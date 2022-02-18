Tech NewsApps

Find which apps to uninstall with new Google Files filters

By: Brian Adam

Date:

Share post:

Google Files is one of the best file managers for Androidand it proves it with each new update, adding important improvements that will help us free up space on our devices.

In the latest improvement Google Files we find new filters at application manager that integrates, allowing us find the best applications to uninstall on our device.

So you can find which apps to uninstall

For a long time Google Files It allows us to quickly uninstall the applications that we no longer use, but with its new filters it allows us to further refine our search, since now in a much simpler way we can see the big appsthe unused apps and the gamesallowing you combine all your filters.

Read:

Personal data of 214 million social media users exposed

Files Access Usage

This novelty is found in Files > Explore > Applications. There it is possible that it informs us that ‘Files needs access to calculate the storage of the applications’. If this is the case, we just have to click on ‘Calculate storage’ to jump to settings ‘Access to use’. There we click on Files by Google and activate the switch ‘Allow usage access’. In this way Google Files will be able to calculate the size of the applications and see when was the last time we used an application.

Once this option is activated, when we enter the section of Applications We will find your gestures divided into three tabs: installed applications, system applications and application installation files (APK). The new filters are in the main view, in the tab installed apps.

Google Files Apps

with the filter big apps We will only see the applications that occupy more than 512 MB. with the filter unused apps we will see the applications with more than a month without usingand with the filter games We will only see the games. In the list of applications we will see that the large apps appear labeled with the MB+ icon, the unused applications with the icon of a sleeping alarm clock and the games with the icon of a controller.

Google Files Apps

Best of all, we can combine filters, which allows us find those big apps or games that we haven’t used in over a month. Also, regardless of the filter, we can also sort the results by size (largest or smallest first), by date (newest or oldest first), or by ascending or descending name.

with this novelty Google Files It becomes the best tool to know which applications we should eliminate when we are running out of storage or when we want to clean up and eliminate those applications and games that have been forgotten among the dozens of installed applications.

Via | AP
In Engadget Android | Why an Android mobile says that it has no space if the memory card is almost empty

Previous articlePhysical support: should we consider it extinct?
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Related articles

Apps

Find which apps to uninstall with new Google Files filters

Google Files is one of the best file managers for Androidand it proves it with each...
Gaming

Physical support: should we consider it extinct?

There was a time, not so long ago, when the physical support was the main way of acquiring...
Android

Twitter Expands Payment Options for Tips

With the arrival of the Tipping function on Twitter at the beginning of last year (2021), the possibility...
Communication

The US NHTSA investigates the ghost braking of the Tesla

One of the great differences between Tesla and its competition is, of course, its complex system of driving...

Follow us

At Techsmart we provide you the information gathered from different resources about Tech Industry. We do not own any images or content shared on the website unless we declare that we have copyright in the image or content. If you find anything copyrighted on the site, please contact us

Browse

Editor's Pick

All the new Galaxy S22 and Tab S8 already in pre-order on Amazon!

Android 0
  In a period in which there are few electronic...

Why many influencers are leaving Instagram

Apps 0
Share on Twitter Share on Facebook Share on...

Telefónica and Movistar suffer a breakdown: it is possible that your call service is inactive

Editor's Pick 0
If you are a customer of Movistarboth on your...

Popular

This is the story of the transition from PowerPC chips to Intel Apple

Tech News 0
Apple, a company that began in a garage and...

“Joker” malware Strikes again : these 16 applications, are harmful

Editor's Pick 0
The "Joker" malware strikes again: if you have installed...

This would have been the Nokia N95 with Android: filtered a sliding prototype with triple camera

Android 0
If a few days ago we saw how Nokia...

© 2021 voonze.com.