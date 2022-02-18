Find which apps to uninstall with new Google Files filters

Google Files is one of the best file managers for Androidand it proves it with each new update, adding important improvements that will help us free up space on our devices.

In the latest improvement Google Files we find new filters at application manager that integrates, allowing us find the best applications to uninstall on our device.

So you can find which apps to uninstall

For a long time Google Files It allows us to quickly uninstall the applications that we no longer use, but with its new filters it allows us to further refine our search, since now in a much simpler way we can see the big appsthe unused apps and the gamesallowing you combine all your filters.

This novelty is found in Files > Explore > Applications. There it is possible that it informs us that ‘Files needs access to calculate the storage of the applications’. If this is the case, we just have to click on ‘Calculate storage’ to jump to settings ‘Access to use’. There we click on Files by Google and activate the switch ‘Allow usage access’. In this way Google Files will be able to calculate the size of the applications and see when was the last time we used an application.

Once this option is activated, when we enter the section of Applications We will find your gestures divided into three tabs: installed applications, system applications and application installation files (APK). The new filters are in the main view, in the tab installed apps.

with the filter big apps We will only see the applications that occupy more than 512 MB. with the filter unused apps we will see the applications with more than a month without usingand with the filter games We will only see the games. In the list of applications we will see that the large apps appear labeled with the MB+ icon, the unused applications with the icon of a sleeping alarm clock and the games with the icon of a controller.

Best of all, we can combine filters, which allows us find those big apps or games that we haven’t used in over a month. Also, regardless of the filter, we can also sort the results by size (largest or smallest first), by date (newest or oldest first), or by ascending or descending name.

with this novelty Google Files It becomes the best tool to know which applications we should eliminate when we are running out of storage or when we want to clean up and eliminate those applications and games that have been forgotten among the dozens of installed applications.

Via | AP

