Find what you want on Facebook using its search filters

Facebook is a platform that is still on the top after more than a decade on the road. This also implies that very old data is kept in the social network that could be inaccessible. However, there are search filters on Facebook that allow us to refine the results to more easily find what we are looking for. Therefore, we want to show you what they are and how to find them so that searching for something on Facebook is a simpler task.

If you are in some type of research or looking for some specific information within Facebook, this will help you a lot.

How to find and use Facebook search filters?

All social networks have search tools that allow us to find publications or any material that we need to find. However, some are friendlier than others, such as Twitter, which is not as functional. However, when talking about Facebook the matter changes because the search filters of the platform are very accessible and easy to use.

To start working with Facebook search filters, you just have to type your keyword in the search bar at the top left. Suggestions will immediately show up and when you’re ready, hit Enter.

This will take you to the results screen where you will have a panel on the left side with all the Facebook search filters.

As you can see, the filters address all the elements that can be within the platform: publications, people, photos, videos, sales, places, pages, groups and events.

When you open each of the filters, additional options will be displayed to refine your search. For example, if you select People, alternatives will be shown to filter by city or even by training and employment. If you click on publications you can define if they are recent posts, posts that you have seen or someone on time.

In this way, you will have at hand the possibility of carrying out searches completely tuned to what you need, taking up much less time.