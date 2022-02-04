Search here...
Find the cheapest gas stations in your area with this app: free and easy to use

By: Brian Adam

The price of gasoline and diesel are completely skyrocketed in Spain, something that, added to the very high inflation, does not help the pocket too much. Finding the cheapest gas station is the priority of many and, luckily, there are applications that can help us do it.

In recent days the Gasolina y Diesel España app has been adding and adding downloads. It has reached more than 100,000, with an average rating of 4.6 stars. We tell you how to use it to find the cheapest gas stations in your area.

A list of gas stations at the best price

Gas stations

Gasolina y Diesel España is a humble app, but with an excellent performance. First, the app orders us, from smallest to largest, fuel prices in our area. Thus, at a glance, we will know which gas station is cheaper and where it is located. It has integration with Google maps

The only drawback that we have found is that, in the case of some small low cost gas stations, the data may take a little longer to update. However, the list is still useful to know the prices. In addition to displaying current data, shows the history of how prices have been advancing in the last days.

The thing does not end here, and it is that we can also set a route and show the cheapest gas stations what’s on the way. In the same way, we can select the gas stations where we want to refuel, in case we want to remove a company that we don’t like from the list.

The app has an outstanding performance and, in these times, it is a great help for save us a few euros per deposit. It is completely free and has some advertising, but very little invasive.

