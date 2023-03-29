Find out which movies disappear from the Netflix catalog so you don’t miss any

- Advertisement -

Although Netflix’s latest moves have caused a significant loss of customers, and they have decided to jump to other platforms, especially with SkyShowtime with an unbeatable launch offer, its user base is still vast. All thanks to a vast that continues to grow thanks to all the new releases that Netflix adds to its streaming platform, be they movies, series, documentaries and other programs. Not to mention its complete app, which is unrivaled in the sector. If you have several contracted services, you will know that the Netflix app almost never fails compared to other platforms. But of course, the Netflix catalog is being updated little by little, and during the process there are contents that are no longer available. We are talking about movies and series that from the Netflix catalog over time. The Netflix catalog is highly variable. The reason for this is very simple: broadcast rights. When Netflix adds movies, series or any other content to its catalog, it is for two reasons. On the one hand, it can be an own production, like the movie ‘Criminales a la Vista’, starring Adam Sandler and Jennifer Anniston and that will arrive on Netflix this Friday, March 31. But Netflix also reaches all kinds of agreements with distributors to offer its movies, series and other content. And these contracts have a certain validity. So, if a Netflix movie disappears from its catalog, it is for two reasons: either Netflix has not wanted to renew the contract, or the distributor has not done so. Netflix may have seen that the impact that certain content is having among its audience makes it not worth continuing to offer a certain movie or series. Or it is also possible that the distributor has signed an agreement with another platform to take said content. This is what happened with Star Wars, which was available on Netflix until Disney launched its own streaming platform. So, the best thing you can do is keep an eye out for movies and series that are disappearing from Netflix. The best of all? That is very easy, since you only have to enter this website that shows you in real time all the content that disappears from Netflix so that you do not miss any movie, series or documentary on Netflix. So save this website in your favorites and give the Netflix catalog that is going to disappear a chance. >