Find out what Colin Farrell said about “Penguin”, the spin-off of “The Batman” that he will star in

Golden Globe-winning Irish actor Colin Farrell, recently announced that he is looking forward to starting filming his series Penguin for hbo max in 2023, which will be a spinoff of batman (created and directed by Matt Reeves), in which Farrell debuted as Oswald Copperpot (Penguin) . Similarly, the actor stated on the talk show Entertainment Tonight, that in the future, he hopes that his character will extend beyond the new production that he will star in.

When the renowned interpreter was asked if he would return to characterize the Penguin on the big screen, in the sequel to batman, express: “My God, are you kidding me? It is fun. I’ve already been around the block and it was an easy sport…I mean…it was a joy”.

The 46-year-old Irishman went on to talk about the sequel and how excited he is about it, stating that Reeves, directly or indirectly is fully involved in Penguin. He clarified that he will not direct it, but that he is also very aware of the structure, the scripts and others.

batman premiered to good reviews in early March this year and the supporting role of Farrell as Penguin was widely applauded. The Penguin is a fictional supervillain appearing in comic books published by DC and is known as one of Batman’s oldest and most persistent enemies. This character is a short, thick-set man known for his love of birds and their high-tech umbrellas.

Colin James Farrell, Irish actor, currently 46 years old. (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

At the moment, we can see Farrell in the rescue drama of Prime Video, 13 livesof Ron Howardwhich is already available in cinemas and from August 5 can be seen in streaming. Also, you can see it in hbo max in batman, Available from April 18.

In his filmography, Colin James Farrell He has participated in films such as Tigerland, Daredevil, Miami Vice, Minority report, telephone booth, The Recruit, Alexander the Great, SWAT., In Bruges, Total recall and of course, batman.

Colin Farrell playing one of the main divers in “13 Lives”. (Prime Video)

As to Penguinat the beginning of 2022 the actor gave these words that remained in everyone’s mind: “The world that Matt Reeves created for batman is one that deserves a deeper look through the eyes of Oswald Cobblepot. He couldn’t be more excited to continue this exploration as he rises through the dark ranks to become the Penguin. It will be nice to have him back on the streets of Gotham for a bit of madness and a bit of mayhem.”

Expected Penguin Start filming in 2023.

