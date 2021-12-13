Find out if your mobile can be blocked by calling emergencies: this app tells you

A dangerous error related to emergency numbers affects Android phones, as specified by Google itself: the phone can be locked just when it is most needed, during an emergency. The bug is related to apps that abuse the registry as phone clients. And PhoneAccount Abuse Detector does just what it says: detect if your mobile could suffer the dangerous error.

The “bugs” or errors in the code are common in all types of software, including operating systems, such as Android. No matter how stable an app, game or system is that does not prevent failures in really concrete situations; as with the error of emergency calls if you are on the Microsoft Teams mobile without the session started.

PhoneAccount Abuse Detector, an app that prevents emergency failure

Emergency calls on Android 12

Google and Microsoft reported the problem and it is in the process of being solved. In fact, Teams is now fixed, so it should not influence emergency calls. However, it is not the only app that can affect the error since it is related to the abuse of a specific instance: PhoneAccount.

Since PhoneAccount is related to phone calls on Android, any application that offers calls, whether through the phone or through an Internet connection, can create an instance of PhoneAccount to become the default app for the user. If the phone has too many apps of that style, with its own instance of PhoneAccount active, Android may hesitate to use one app or another during a crucial moment such as dialing an emergency call; which leads to a mobile crashIt does not matter what emergency phone number is called (112 in the case of Europe).

To find out if an Android is at risk of suffering the error of linuxct emergency calls, a well-known developer who usually publishes his work on XDA Developers, has created an app that scans the phone to detect if applications abuse the PhoneAccount instance. If necessary, identify the app so that the user can uninstall it.

The application in question, PhoneAccount Abuse Detector, is developed in open source, can be downloaded from the linuxct GitHub and, after starting it and giving access permission to the phone (necessary to identify the applications that abuse PhoneAccount), PhoneAccount Abuse Detector will analyze the mobile to check if it is clean or there is software that could freeze the phone during a call to emergency numbers.

With the information offered by PhoneAccount Abuse Detector we can know if our Android is safe or if, on the contrary, there is an installed app that could block the phone during an emergency call. It is best to directly uninstall these applications.

More information | linuxct

Via | Android Police