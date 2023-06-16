Find out if you can save 5 euros on a purchase over 15 with this secret Amazon discount

Getting one of the secret discounts is a matter of luck. First of all, that you get to out that a promotion is being carried out, for which today we are going to help you. Second, that you are eligible to redeem a discount such as 5 euros on Amazon .

Let's see what is the simple way with which you will be able to get a discount of 5 euros on Amazon. It is one of the times in which fewer requirements have to be met and more ease of use has the discount, so do not let a lot of time pass to try your luck and see if you can enjoy this limited time secret discount. Samsung launches self-repair program for phones, TVs and laptops in South Korea 5 euros as a gift for purchases over 15 If you are a regular Amazon customer, you will surely appreciate paying 5 euros less on your next purchase. In addition, this does not even have to be very large, but one of 15 euros or more will suffice. "to this offer can only be accessed by invitation. Customers can be invited to take advantage of this Amazon offer via email, notification on the mobile device or on the Amazon.es website. Customers can confirm if they can benefit from the promotion by entering the page https://www.amazon.es/b?node=80703807031 where, if eligible, they can see information about the promotion and its terms and conditions.

As is often the case, even if you are eligible to participate in the promotion, the discount not valid on all products, but the restrictions are not many. Basically, products sold by third parties in the Marketplace, Amazon Warehouse offers, digital content such as eBooks and MP3s, gift vouchers, Amazon Luxury products, Amazon devices, infant formulas for infants and toddlers, books, gift wrap, etc. are excluded. Amazon products and accessories, shipping and handling charges. Products sold by other Amazon websites are also excluded (for example, the offer does not apply when the seller is “Amazon UK”, “Amazon FR”, etc.).

To benefit from this promotion you will simply have to follow the secret coupon link and see if you can participate in the promotion. If so, you must be one of the first to redeem it. There’s a 10,000 code limit promotional, so check if you can take advantage.

If Amazon has chosen you or allows you to participate, click the yellow button to add the promotion to your account. Add items worth 15 euros or more to your e-commerce shopping cart and you will see how money you are automatically discounted before proceeding to the payment. You can use this gift balance on purchases made until June 26, 2023 at 11:59 a.m.

All your Amazon promotions

amazon has available a hub where you can find all your offers personalized. Whether you are a Prime customer or not, all the promotions and free benefits that you can benefit from will appear, both those that you have already requested, and others in which you will have to click on “Click here to activate the offer” to get the promotional code that you would later have to use in the shopping cart before completing your order.

To find this page, you can use the URL amazon.es/my-promotions as a shortcut, which will take you to hub that encompasses all your offers and that it could well be a special section within the management section of your account and that could be found more easily.