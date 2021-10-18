Find out if an Android was modified with Auditor, an app that analyzes the integrity of the system

Auditor is a security application that allows detecting intruders on the phone and modifications that have been made to it. ROM changes, system alterations, outdated … The app is undetectable, it is based on the analyzed phone hardware and cannot be altered by intruders.

Since Android offers different ways to modify your system, it is not too difficult to alter the applications, the ROM or the layer, with the security and privacy dangers that this implies. Deep changes require certain premises on the devices (unlockable bootloader, ROOT …). And it is impossible to be sure that the mobile was not modified when we acquired it second-hand or agreed to lend it. Thus, make sure the hardware and software remains intact it can be of vital importance for certain users.

Auditor, hardware-based intrusion detection

The application we are talking about is developed in open source and can be downloaded both from the developer’s GitHub and on Google Play. Auditor allows you to analyze the integrity of an Android device using another phone. For this, a QR code is used that links both devices: the one that performs the analysis and the one that is analyzed.

Auditor uses a hardware-based persistent key that identifies the analyzed device to contrast the possible changes that are made in the different layers of software. The app allows you to know if the phone’s bootloader was unlocked, if the ROM was changed, detects the modifications in the system and You can even find out if there was a downgrade or “outdated” software. And without the intruders being able to delete the password that Auditor uses since it is recorded in the secure execution environment (Trusted Execution Environment).

To perform the audit of the phone, another device is needed, the one that will act as an analyzer. Both must be compatible with the list of supported Android. The process is the following:

Install the Auditor application on both phones : the one that will analyze and the one that will be analyzed.

: the one that will analyze and the one that will be analyzed. Open the applications and choose the role of each one: “Auditee” (the mobile to analyze) and “Auditor” (the one to analyze).

The first will show a QR code on the screen that the second will have to capture. Once done, they will be linked.

The phone that will analyze the integrity of the analyzed mobile will install a persistent key there. To ensure that it was not modified, you will only have to repeat the process: if the Auditor detects the slightest change in the phone, he will tell about the modification.

Auditor is a perfect application for those who use to lend their phones or leave theirs unattended and want to make sure it stays intactor. Once linked with Auditor there will be no way to modify the Android without the application finding out.

The app can be downloaded from Google Play or from the developer’s GitHub. It’s free, ad-free, and lacks in-app purchases.

