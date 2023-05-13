Find out how to use your WhatsApp account on multiple devices

- Advertisement -

Just a short time ago, the instant messaging service, WhatsApp, gave users the ability to link their encrypted account with up to four devices. However, only one of these can be a smartphone.

In this way you will be able to take full advantage of the platform, since this last point changed, since WhatsApp made the decision to allow your account to be on different smartphones at the same time. Now you can link your account on other phones from one to four of them, in the same way that it is possible to link your WhatsApp on different web browsers, tablets and other desktop computers.

So in case you need to integrate another iPhone or an Android, all the phones with a link to your WhatsApp will be totally independent. This ensures personal messages, files and calls are fully encrypted from end to end. Consider that in case you do not have access to your main phone for an extended period, your WhatsApp account will be automatically closed from all your other complementary devices.

Integrate your WhatsApp account to other devices

You will only have to follow the following steps to configure an extra phone in your WhatsApp account. After this, you can make changes between phones without having to log out and continue with your same chats at the same point where you left off.

First of all you will need to download and start WhatsApp on your extra device to use.

Instead of entering your phone number that you use in your WhatsApp account, click on the option Link to your existing account and you will get a QR code.

Through your main phone, access WhatsApp and then in Settings and finally click on Paired devices.

Tap Pair a device, and then scan the QR code from the phone’s camera.

This is a simple method, so you will simply have to scan the QR code and in this way the synchronization will start. In this way, the conversations will be integrated into your extra device from your original phone. TOIn addition, you will have the opportunity to send and receive text and voice messages, enter group chats and even other functions that you normally perform on your main account and now also on a companion device.

