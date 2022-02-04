Find on Google super precisely: how to activate the advanced search

Can’t find what you’re looking for on Google because you can’t refine your search? When there are too many similar terms, it is necessary to apply specific filters to the words so that the results fit as closely as possible to what you want to find. And there is a way to do it on your mobile: with Google’s advanced search.

The Internet has not only made it easy to locate any type of knowledge, it also makes it very quick to satisfy curiosity: all you have to do is open the browser, go to the search engine and carry out a search. Even without the browser, which Google includes its own tools at the heart of Android. However, the ideal results do not always come out the first time; with the waste of time involved in chaining one search after another, without success.

Increase precision in results with advanced search

The advanced search allows you to refine the results to make them much more precise

Google includes numerous tricks with which to improve the precision and accuracy of searches. Because, even despite the enormous capacity of his AI, the search engine does not always return the most appropriate for the concepts sought. Here the positioning work done by the websites related to what you are trying to find has a great influence.

For example, adding quotation marks to the words you are searching for in Google will make the results reflect that exact phrase (“search this way“); including the URL of the page you can search within it (google site: xatakandroid.com). There are many more search operators and tricksalso a way to unify everything with a single tool: the advanced search.

To access the advanced term localization tools you just have to do the following:

Open your web browser and load the Google home page.

Scroll down to the bottom, at the bottom of the page. There is a “Settings” text there, tap on it.

Select “Advanced Search”.

The “pro” toolset will open to locate what you want on Google. By managing the terms and variables well, you will save yourself from repeating the search in the event that the results do not end up being concrete.

The text fields allow you to search with specific phrases, you can choose words that should not appear on the websites that Google locates, or you even have the option of find results that have sequences of numbers. You also have the option to search only in specific languages, in regions other than your own, Google offers you the possibility to find specific file formats (search for PDFs, Word documents…) and also to search inside any Web.

Google’s advanced search is perfect for fine-tuning your crawl so avoid repeating searches until you find the exact concept. You can access from any browser, you do not need to use Google Chrome.