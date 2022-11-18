Find offers and compare prices with TudoCelular | Black Friday Guide

Black Friday is almost here, do you have your wish list ready? Knowing what to look for will make you spend money more consciously and also take advantage of the best deals, since you’ll be focused. Here at TechSmart we have several tools that will help you make the best purchases and find the best prices. He doubts? Come with me and I’ll show you everything in this TechSmart.com guide.

Black Friday takes place on November 25th, and here in Europe it is mostly an event of discounts on all kinds of products. Massive discounts, which can exceed 70%. The Monday after Black Friday is Cyber ​​Monday, with more discounts and offers. Soon after, as you already know, comes Christmas. To go through all this without getting into debt and enjoy real discounts, avoiding the terrible Black Fraud, you need to do a lot of research. But how do you find those real discounts in the sea of ​​emails, links and pop ups that drown you that day and weeks before? TechSmart can help you with that too. First of all, it’s good to choose well what you want, to arrive focused and with the best option for you. If you’re already following our reviews, you’re already halfway there, you’re on top of a lot, but there’s more cool content we offer.

Diverse and up-to-date guides

We often publish shopping guides here on the site and on our YouTube channel. For those who want a cell phone, we have updated guides on the best smartphones up to R$800, R$1,200, R$1,700, R$2,200 and above. It has for all budgets, guides with at least 10 options explaining why each one selected is a good choice. For those looking for a phone by theme, not price, we have guides to the best smartphones for photography, with better performance, with more battery life, better at selfies. Every major category you can think of, including by brand. There’s even a guide to imports by price range!





If you’re looking for other tech-related products, there’s a guide for those too! We have guides with notebooks (up to R$1,500 or up to R$3,000), ultrabooks, chromebooks, best OLED TVs, best QLED TVs, LCD TVs, accessories for gamers, soundbars, video cards, smartwatch, smartband, tablet, portable console, monitor, headphones, TV box, cameras, drone, power bank, lots of stuff. Browse our guides by clicking here.

Best prices and graphics

But what about to know the best cell phone prices? Then TechSmart has one of the coolest tools you can find out there. Our price comparison tool is very complete, do you want to see how it works? You go to the search and type the name of the cell phone you want to buy. Let’s get the Galaxy S22 Ultra, for example, which can be a good buy this Black Friday. Here you have the complete page of the device, with technical data and everything. In this menu you can access our detailed analysis, compare the device with others and you can go to the Price tab. Prices from the most trusted stores will appear, in order. If you take from the cheapest to the most expensive, the savings can be over R$ 6,000. Pass this tool on to friends and family so that no one pays such a price.





And scrolling to the bottom of the list you see our graph. Yes, because in addition to choosing the lowest price, it is also necessary to know if this lowest price is at a good level. In recent months, a lot has increased because of the dollar, so even at the best price, is it still the lowest? The graph shows over the months how much you’ve lowered or increased the device, so you can decide if it’s worth it. And if you tap the button, you go straight to the site, without any suspicious links. All this always choosing the lowest prices.

discount group

And there’s more, yes! We also have an excellent Telegram channel. There you don’t need to interact, just enter and check out the offers that arrive every day. All offers have a photo and description of the product according to our reviews, showing the old price. In this group you only get the best prices. To access our Telegram channel, just click here.

Lives on Black Friday and Cyber ​​Monday

And, last but not least! Our traditional Black Friday and Cyber ​​Monday lives. You won’t need to watch a live on YouTube with us talking non-stop. Just follow our live on the website, and in real time we will update the article with the best discounts that our newsroom can find. Much more practical and faster, the links appear instantly. On the 25th and then on the 28th, just go to tudocelular.com and follow along.