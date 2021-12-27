Find nearby businesses: the new function in which WhatsApp works

WhatsApp is very clear about the business and business environment and in that sense, it has brought alternatives such as WhatsApp Business. In this way, those who manage stores, restaurants or any type of commercial premises can not only establish communication, but also make sales and provide customer service. Now, WhatsApp tests a function that will allow you to find nearby businesses.

The function will be in the app’s search engine, so that, in addition to documents, photos or videos, you will also be able to find commercial premises that are close to your location.

Find nearby businesses on WhatsApp

This new function is extremely interesting and attracts a lot of attention because it is a more useful implementation than the one made by Telegram. Let us remember that in the latter, there is the possibility of meeting close people to talk to them. In the case of WhatsApp, the feature directly targets businesses and commercial premises. In that sense, you will be able to see those that are nearby, request information, view the catalog and make purchases.

In this way, we have a feature that will enhance everyone’s experience. On the one hand, users will have at hand the possibility of finding businesses and commercial premises to acquire what they need. On the other hand, stores will be able to increase their transactions by opening an additional way to make sales and serve customers.

It is noteworthy that the WhatsApp function to find nearby businesses is being prepared for both Android and iOS. Despite this, at the moment only the image of what it looks like is available, since the function is not yet operational. It is also noteworthy that, so far there is no set date for its landing in the stable version. However, we are talking about a really useful and interesting feature that will surely give a lot to talk about by the year 2022.