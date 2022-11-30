Find it now: Samsung’s Easter Egg hides a Chihuahua in Galaxy phones

Easter Eggs have always been part of Android, the latest version even uses emojis, but today we are not going to talk about Google, but about Samsung, which added a chihuahua inside a hidden menu in the system. The friendly puppy was just discovered by the TuttoAndroid portal, but is present even in older South Korean cell phones.

The chihuahua is shown in an image when entering the One UI test menu. TuttoAndroid claims that the easter egg can be found on several Galaxy phones, even older ones like the Galaxy S9 Plus that was released in 2018. To find the pet just follow these steps: Open the phone app; type it *#0*# to enter diagnostic mode; Touch Sensor; Under “Accelerometer Sensor” tap the IMAGE TEST button at the top of the screen; The chihuahua will be shown.

If you don’t have a Galaxy phone, see below how the menu is accessed:







Although it seems to have no use, the image serves to verify the operation of the smartphone’s accelerometer, as it is rotated when the device changes orientation. Unfortunately there is no information on who owns or owns the chihuahua or where the photo was captured, but it must be old as it is displayed in low resolution and is stretched on newer phones.

