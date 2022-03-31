Find Bluetooth trackers with your smartphone: feature on Android coming soon?

Google looks with interest i Bluetooth tracker today represented on the market above all by Apple’s AirTags, by Tile and by Samsung’s SmartTags (now also in the Plus version) – and it seems willing to integrate the tracking identification function directly within Android. Some rather unambiguous signals come from the analysis performed by 9to5Google on Play Services, which reveal details relating to the existence – or development, at least – of a specific function in the operating system.

DEVELOPMENT SIGNS OF THE FUNCTION

The lines of code of the APK of version 22.12.13 in fact highlight references to:

Unfamiliar device alerts

Unfamiliar Tag Detected Notification

And these instead the trackers (the tags) to which it is referred:

ATag

Finder tag

Tile tag

On the former there are not too many doubts: A stands for Apple or Air, therefore we are talking about the Cupertino AirTags. For third parties there is absolute certainty, given that Tile is precisely the commercial name of the tracker recently passed into the hands of Life 360. It remains to be understood which device the second line refers to. The fact is that the code continues with the reference to ability to play the tracker once your Android device has detected it.

WE ARE STILL BACK

As 9to5Google points out, this is a tracking identification system still a lot unripe and which among other things seems to work only in manual mode, and not automatically as on iOS. And again on iOS, the identification of AirTags is based on UWB (Ultra Wideband), a technology that not all Android smartphones are equipped with.

Find Tracker is an Apple app on the Play Store to detect objects compatible with the Find My network

They still remain many doubts on the possible Google solution: first of all it remains to be seen if something concrete will follow this phase of development behind the scenes, and then we need to understand if there is a collaboration between different producers in progress (Apple, Samsung and others) to try to standardize the recognition system. What is certain is that relying on a solution already integrated within the operating system (Android) would greatly simplify things compared to the current situation: today we need to turn to third-party solutions such as Find Trackerapp that allows Android users to identify AirTags and other Apple Finds compatible trackers nearby.

Given the increasingly frequent cases of stalking related to the use of Bluetooth trackers, an integrated function in Android would be very welcome.

