Find beaches with WiFi in Spain to enjoy the Internet on your vacation

- Advertisement -

Summer is here and you are surely planning a well-deserved vacation, or you may already be ing a restful break to release tension and forget about everything. But that doesn’t mean you can’t entertain yourself with your mobile phone or tablet. Maybe you want to read the news of the day quietly on the beach, and if you can save data on your mobile, it is not a bad idea to know where you will be able to a public connection. And for this reason we are going to teach you how to know which Spanish there are with WiFi in our country. Which Spanish beaches offer free WiFi To begin with, we can get an idea of ​​the Spanish beaches with WiFi through a quick search on the Internet. In Andalusia, you will find public WiFi on the beaches of Cádiz (Puerto de Santa María, La Barrosa, La Puntilla and Valdelagrana). Also in Malaga you will find beaches in Estepona and Fuengirola with WiFi. Also in Benalmádena and Torremolinos there is this option. Finally, there are several beaches in Granada with an Internet connection. In Catalonia you will find Internet access in the most important beaches in Barcelona, ​​such as Nova Icària, Bogatell or Barceloneta. Moving on to the Valencian Community and Murica, Cullera has WiFi on all its beaches. Benidorm also offers free connection on the beaches of Castell, Poniente and Levante, and you will also find them in Gandía, Alicante and Denia. And what about Murcia? Well, La Manga already has an Internet connection and in San Javier you will also find public WiFi. In the Canary and Balearic Islands you can find beaches with WiFi zones, especially on beaches on the island of Ibiza. Regarding the Canary Islands, the beaches of Arrecife and Playa El Reducto in Lanzarote have this option. We close with Galicia, where you will find WiFi on beaches like Samil. The best app to find out which beaches have WiFi Finally, we are going to recommend a very useful app to find out which beaches you can find free WiFi on. We are talking about Playea, available for both iOS devices and Android terminals, and which allows you to use filters to find out which are the best beaches in your vacation spot and which offer free Wi-Fi for swimmers. The interface is very simple and intuitive, so it won’t cost you anything to use it to find out where there are beaches in Spain with WiFi. Finally, remember that a public connection is never secure, so use this Internet to read news or watch videos, but avoid accessing your bank accounts to avoid unnecessary shocks. Download Playea for AndroidDownload Playea for iOS >