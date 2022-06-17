Find any app on Windows faster with this trick

The latest version of Microsoft’s operating system is having an overwhelming success. And it is that Windows 11 has brought a series of novelties that make a difference. In addition to some surprises that will arrive very soon, such as the possibility of being able to install Android applications directly. To this we must add a very friendly interface that makes a notable leap in quality compared to Windows 10. Also, if you know the best tricks for Windows 11 you will be able to take advantage of the possibilities of this operating system. We have already explained some tips and tricks to you, such as how to remove Windows 11 lock screen to access your desktop or laptop faster. And today we are going to show you a little trick to increase your productivity in Windows 11 by saving time when it comes to finding applications. Save time opening applications in Windows 11 One of the most common problems when working with a computer has to do with finding applications. The most logical thing is that the ones you use the most have them at hand in the Start menu. But there are apps that you use less often and therefore aren’t pinned. And searching for them is hell on many occasions, especially if your computer is full of apps. Yes, it is true that the ideal would be for us to clean our computers and eliminate any program that we do not use, but that is another matter. Today, we are going to show you how you can find any app in a few seconds. And for this, you just have to get hands on the search engine. Yes, the Windows 11 search engine is a delight, with a very complete search engine that will help you find any installed program in a few seconds. To do this, you just have to press the Windows key to access the Start menu and in the search engine write the name of the app. Be careful, you can write directly after pressing the Windows key, so you don’t waste time moving the mouse cursor to the search engine. As you can see, by typing the first few words, Windows 11 will already begin to offer you results. In this way, you will be able to open any program that you have installed on your computer in a few seconds. Without a doubt, a very simple trick to perform and that will allow you to find applications installed in Windows 11 in a few seconds. In addition, this search engine is much more powerful than you imagine, so we recommend you try different combinations, such as writing a sum. Try 7+2 and you will be in for a surprise. >