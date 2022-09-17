HomeTech NewsFinances doctored, investors deceived? VMware pays fine to the Securities and...

Finances doctored, investors deceived? VMware pays fine to the Securities and Exchange Commission

Tech News

Published on

By Brian Adam
finances doctored investors deceived vmware pays fine to the securities.jpg
finances doctored investors deceived vmware pays fine to the securities.jpg
- Advertisement -

According to the SEC, VMware intentionally kept its order book nebulous. The company agreed to a fine, but did not admit responsibility.

 

The US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has reprimanded VMware for possible investor deception. The cloud computing company postponed sales across quarters without informing its own investors, according to the SEC.

- Advertisement -

 

According to the US investigative agency’s press release, VMware agreed to pay a fine of $8 million, but did not admit its own guilt. This has now also been confirmed by VMware in its own press release. It was only announced in May that the US chip manufacturer Broadcom would take over VMware for a total of 61 billion US dollars.

A law requires influencers to say if they have retouched their photo

Specifically, it is about VMware’s order management: In the fiscal years 2019 – i.e. from February 2018 – and 2020, the company deliberately delayed the delivery of license keys on a regular basis. Orders received shortly before the end of business quarters were only completed in the following quarters. According to the SEC, the total sales were tens of millions of dollars. With the delay in delivery, VMware was able to build up such a buffer, but at the same time it was able to cover up the company’s financial situation. Especially in 2019, when the cloud computing provider’s development fell short of the forecasts for the financial year.

However, this practice was not made clear to investors. This practice is inconsistent with “the disclosure requirements of a security issuing company under federal securities laws,” said Mark Cave of the SEC.

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

Latest articles

Tech News

Germany premiere – Hamburg has the first digitally controlled S-Bahn

It caused a stir at the ITS Mobility Congress. Now it is going into...
Android

WhatsApp, the ability to edit sent messages is getting closer and closer

More and more concrete signs continue to emerge regarding the future possibility of modifying...

More like this

Dedicated Server

Best web hosting of 2022

The best web hosting providers for your needs tried and tested Wondering how to find...
Tech News

WhatsApp and the reason why you can’t open the links your friends send you

Do you use WhatsApp for various things? So you should be attentive...
How to?

How to get free envelopes for the Qatar World Cup 2022 virtual album

There is less and less to go before the great Qatar 2022 Soccer World...

© 2021 voonze.com.