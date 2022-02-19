Finally: you can use an iPhone as a Chromecast controller

Without a doubt, one of the best devices that Google has ever launched on the market are the players chrome cast. Apart from its simplicity of use and good image quality, one of its virtues is that it offers excellent compatibility. But in iOS there are some things that cannot be done, such as using the iPhone as remote control. And, this, is something that is going to change radically as it has been known.

This possibility has been available for some time for terminals that use the Android operating system, but it is not until now that the Mountain View company has confirmed that it will do the same with iOS with the arrival of a new update of the application of the chromecast: Google Home. Specifically, the improvement will be included in version 2.48 which has started to roll out, but will not reach all regions for a few days.

The functionality will be available for the new range of players from the North American firm (the Chromecast with Google TV) and, in addition, the iPhone can also be used as a remote control together with the televisions that integrate the operating system AndroidTV. Therefore, you will not have problems with models from Sony, Philips or TCL to give an example. Great news.

How the iPhone works as a remote control

The first thing to do is to pair the terminal with the player (for this, wireless technology and a code provided by the devices must be entered into the phone). At that time, the corresponding section in the Google Home application can already be used. Here, you will find an interface with large buttons where there is no shortage of those that are commonly used, such as the D-pad scroll -which is used through the touch screen-; the selection itself that is right in the center; and even those with the function to go back and the one that allows you to open the Google voice assistant are also present.

9to5google

It is noteworthy that, in the upper right part, in addition to being the button that allows you to turn off the player or the television, there is also an icon in the shape of a keyboard which is the one that has to be used to access this function. In this way, performing a search will be as simple as possible. Everything is quite complete, really.

Another addition to Google Home

This has to do with the routers that Google has on the market. We are talking about a new function that allows you to see graphics to review the consumption of data. In addition, another one is also offered that makes it possible to visualize in a very simple way if the history of the speed of your connection is what it should. It is not something fundamental, but it does allow you to know information in a visual way that is basic for many users.

If the update to the new version of Google Home has not arrived automatically, you can try to proceed with the manual download using this link that leads to the official App Store.