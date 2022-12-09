Finally! Windows 11 users will be able to record PC screen without third-party apps

Microsoft seems to finally be meeting the requests of its users with Windows 11. On Thursday (08), the big tech started to release a new version of the application “Captura e Esboço” with the function of recording computer screen without third-party software🇧🇷 For now, the tool is only available to members of the Insider program. For those running the latest version of Windows 11 released on the Dev channel, you can download the app through the Microsoft Store. Capture & Sketch is popular for the functions of capturing screen in image format, but now, it will become even more complete with the possibility to record videos of the screen display.

To record the Windows 11 screen, just open the app and select the new “Record” tab. Then, click and drag to select the screen area you want to capture on video and tap “Start”. The operating system will give a preview of the frame. - Advertisement - During recording, you can check the elapsed time in the small window displayed at the top of the screen, and after finishing the movie, the file can be saved and shared.

Microsoft points out that the feature is still in the early stages of development and it may have limitations and bugs, but in any case, it guarantees more security for users because it is a native option. In addition, it is a much more complete alternative than the Xbox Game Bar for Windows, which only allows game recording.

Capture and Sketch gains the ability to record your screen to video with version 11.2211.35.0, available in the Microsoft Store for members subscribed to the Dev channel.

>#wrapperApp {-webkit-box-shadow: 0px 0px 5px 1px rgba(0,0,0,0.23);-moz-box-shadow: 0px 0px 5px 1px rgba(0,0,0,0.23);box- shadow: 0px 0px 5px 1px rgba(0,0,0,0.23);padding: 5px;background-color: white;display: flex;height:155px;}#appImage { width: 25%;} #appLogo { width: 154px;height: 154px;}#appDetails { flex-grow: 1;padding-left:1px;}#name {font-size:150%;}#price, #developer, #size {font-size:80%; }#links{flex-grow: 1;padding-left:50px;}.lojaImg {width: 35px;height: 35px;margin-right:3px;vertical-align:middle;}.lojaImgWindows {width: 27px;height: 27px;margin-left:3px;padding-right:6px;vertical-align:middle;}.storesdivs {margin: 5px;margin-bottom:10px;}.storeslinkmobile {margin-right: 6px;}.stores {margin- right:6px;margin-top:1px;}#lojasmobile{display:none;} @media only screen and (max-device-width: 480px) { #wrapperApp {height:auto;}#appDetalhes {padding-left:42px ;}#lojasmobile {display:block;}#lojalinkmobile {font-size:85%}#nome {pading-bottom:4px;margin-bottom:4px;font-size:110%;}#p reco, #developer, #tamanho {display:none;}.stores{display:none;}.lojaImg {width: 19px;height: 19px;}.lojaImgWindows{width: 19px;height: 17px;}#appLogo {width: 115px;height: 125px;} }

