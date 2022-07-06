Finally: WhatsApp will allow you to hide that you are online

- Advertisement -

Without a doubt, is the great reference when it comes to using an instant messaging service. The popular Meta-owned app is a huge success in part because of the constant updates it receives. And soon the most awaited function for many of us will arrive. No one can deny that WhatsApp privacy options are quite limited. Yes, you can limit who can see your last connection, profile picture and so on, but if you choose this option you will not be able to access this information either. Also, regardless of the configuration you have made, the moment you enter WhatsApp all your contacts will see the dreaded “ ” that confirms that you are connected. Very soon you will be able to your status in WhatsApp Luckily, it seems that WhatsApp has listened to the pleas of its users. Or this is what emerges from the latest publication of the companions of WABetaInfo and where they indicate that the company will soon allow you to hide your Online status within the app. It should be noted that the guys at WABetaInfo are a very reliable source with a high rate of hits, so we can give the information they have published quite a lot of truth. In addition, they have been able to access the options screen where we can hide our status on WhatsApp, so it is clear that sooner rather than later they will add this function to the popular instant messaging service. For years, users of the platform have been asking for a hidden way to access WhatsApp without anyone knowing. Whether it’s because you don’t want to be bothered by other people or because you have a business account and don’t feel like talking to customers, it’s a feature that should have been here years ago. But luckily they have listened to the pleas of their customers and soon we will be able to choose who can see when we are online on WhatsApp. Through a new option, we can choose between “Everyone” and “Same as last seen”. This way, only your contacts will be able to see when you are online. Finally, say that the screenshot that accompanies these lines belongs to the development version of WhatsApp for iOS, but this function to hide the Online status will also be available for Android users. Regarding the launch of the next update to be able to hide the connection status in WhatsApp, they will surely make a global launch in the coming weeks, so we will have to be attentive. >