Finally! WhatsApp tests chat where users can save links, messages and more

WhatsApp is listening to public feedback and is getting ready to launch a chat where the user can send to himself. The news was revealed by the folks at WABetaInfo based on the desktop beta version.

It may seem simple, but many users create a group with themselves to use this channel to save messages, and other important texts. By making the functionality official, WhatsApp is equal to Telegram and puts an end to the “gambiarra” of users.

See in the screenshot below that the option to send messages to “yourself” is now available in the WhatsApp desktop beta contact list.