Finally! WhatsApp tests chat where users can save links, messages and more

WhatsApp is listening to public feedback and is finally getting ready to launch a chat where the user can send messages to himself. The news was revealed by the folks at WABetaInfo based on the desktop beta version.
It may seem simple, but many users create a group with themselves to use this channel to save messages, links and other important texts. By making the functionality official, WhatsApp is equal to Telegram and puts an end to the “gambiarra” of users.
See in the screenshot below that the option to send messages to “yourself” is now available in the WhatsApp desktop beta contact list.
For now, the novelty is still being developed and has not even been released to those who are part of the testing program on Android or iOS.
With that, we don’t know when it will be released in the public version. Anyway, WhatsApp has also tested other interesting features and an example of this is the possibility to delete messages from linked devices.
In addition, it will also be possible to see the real-time location of other devices and even use a dedicated channel to report bugs to the messenger developers.
What did you think of the new chat? Looking forward to his arrival in the public version? Tell us your opinion and expectations here in the comments.
