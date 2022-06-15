Finally: WhatsApp now lets you transfer chat history from Android to iPhone

Surely, if you are considering changing your Android terminal for an Apple iPhone, you have had the unpleasant surprise of finding yourself unable to adequately share the history of the chats that you have saved in WhatsApp from one device to another. Well, this is something that, finally, has ended as it has just been known. The truth is that this was something quite incomprehensible, since last year the compatibility of being able to make the journey in the other direction was added: from an iPhone to Android. The reasons why the other possibility was not activated are not known, but the fact is that it has not been until now that it has been known that this possibility already exists. And, the way to announce it has been none other than in a Facebook message from Mark Zuckerberg (we must not forget that the messaging application is owned by Meta). The fact is that it seems that data management problems and, more specifically, their encryption is something of the past. Of course, you should not expect an innocuous process and in a few steps because to complete it you have to use the application called Move to iOS that is in the Google Play Store application store and that is created specifically by Apple. It is very simple to use, that is true, but it is still one more step that you have to complete to achieve a complete migration from Android to iOS. Are there any restrictions for this WhatsApp migration? Well, the truth is that yes, but it has all the logic in the world. This is that to get the transfer of the saved chats, the process has to involve a new iPhone or one that has been factory reset. If this is the case, when the information to be copied is selected in the aforementioned application, the option to choose the WhatsApp conversations appears. Once the transfer and configuration process is finished, and the messaging application starts with the same phone number, you will see that you have everything perfectly copied. Other requirements that it is important to know is that, in the terminal with Android, the minimum version that must be had is the fifth version of the Google operating system. In the case of iPhones, the one that must exist is iOS 15.5 or more current, since otherwise the process will not be completed properly. This is crucial: if you already have the WhatsApp application with some kind of history, you should know that the copy will not be made. A good advance that was necessary The truth is that this new option that exists for the WhatsApp messaging application, although it is not something that it has achieved itself (since there is an Apple application involved), is something very positive. More than one user has found himself having to lose the conversations or leave them saved in the old Android terminal. And, the truth is that in these times it does not make much sense that this was maintained. >