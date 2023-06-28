Finally! WhatsApp for iPhone gets option to edit messages

HomeTech GiantsAppleFinally! WhatsApp for iPhone gets option to edit messages

While working on some features requested by users in the beta version, WhatsApp has also been releasing several important new features in the stable channel.

This week, the messenger finally confirmed that it is distributing to all iOS users the function that allows you to edit text messages.

The novelty is already present on Android and was announced by Mark Zuckerberg some time ago, but only now is it widely available on the iPhone.

Image/Playback: WABetaInfo.

The WhatsApp for iOS changelog in version 23.10.77 says that the editing feature is present and that the user can now modify a text within 15 minutes of sending it.

Twitter for iOS tests a new cleaner and clearer design

During this period, it is possible to make an unlimited number of changes, and WhatsApp must always indicate that the text has been modified with a small stamp.

However, it should be noted that messages sent from a different device cannot be edited. For now, the news is being distributed slowly and gradually through the App Store.

