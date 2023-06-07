Finally! WhatsApp beta gets option to send HD photos on Android and iOS

According to the staff at WABetaInfo, the feature works simply: just choose a photo to send and, on the preview screen, choose the HD option, which should appear at the top of the panel.

In a new update released this Wednesday (7), WhatsApp beta finally began to distribute the option to send photos in high quality . The improvement is present in Android version 2.23.12.13 and iOS 23.11.0.76.

This new option should only appear when the user chooses a full size photo from the gallery. Also note that this feature does not mean that you are sending a photo in original qualitysince the WhatsApp feature only preserves the dimensions of the image.

That is, in practice the messenger still compresses the image, and the activation of HD quality must be done manually every time the user needs to send a larger photo. This is because WhatsApp has not created a specific option for the feature on the settings page.

Finally, every photo that is sent using this option will receive an HD stamp, while the feature cannot be used in Status sharing.

For now, the feature is rolling out slowly and gradually to beta audiences on both platforms. On another front, WhatsApp has also expanded the new emoji keyboard on Android.