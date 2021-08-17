Finally! WhatsApp already has a new function to migrate from iOS to Android

It seems that the WhatsApp company has the intention of responding to one of the great demands of users for quite some time. This is none other than allowing the transfer of the history of the chats that you have on one phone to another… there is the option to carry out the process from terminals with iOS to those that use Android (in the opposite sense, nothing at all for now). The truth is that there are not few who have been frustrated when trying to transfer when they have decided to migrate from one operating system for mobile devices to another, since this was not possible. The reason what it is and why this will not exist is that the information was stored in iCloud on Apple computers while those using Google’s development did the same in Drive. And, of course, there are incompatibilities for this reason. Arrival of the solution by WhatsApp To the surprise of many, the solution has been communicated that it exists in the event held yesterday by Samsung in which its new folding phones were announced and, also, the arrival on the market of its new smart watch Galaxy Watch4. For the moment, as indicated in the presentation, the tool we are talking about will only be available for the devices of the Korean company, but it is expected that in a few weeks (at most) the indicated solution will begin to be deployed for all users who use the most popular messaging application in the world. One of the things that must be taken into account is that, at the moment, WhatsApp has not found a solution to perform the synchronization process using light. Thus, what has been done is a modification in the application itself that by using a Lightning to USB-C cable allows the direct transfer of the history of the chats that are stored. Therefore, we are not talking about a common merge, but about overwriting, so this must be taken into account before completing the process. What is transferred Well, apart from text messages and voice memos, the work carried out by the company that belongs to Facebook has been the most complete, since practically all multimedia files (such as photos and videos) can be watched with the process that was announced yesterday. By the way, according to the company, getting this tool to work properly has been quite complicated as they have had to solve the difficulties encountered by the application’s own encryption.