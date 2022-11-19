Finally! Vivo Play subscribers can use the streaming service on Apple TV

We ended the second week of November with great news for Vivo Play subscribers: the streaming platform was finally made available for Apple TV. With the novelty, Apple device owners can log into the account to watch live programs, sports channels and more on-demand content through the player.

The news was shared by user Nicolas Lehmann to the Mac Magazine portal. This release expands the number of applications supported by the tvOS operating system, including not only Globoplay and YouTube, but also Vivo Play and other options available in Europe, such as Apple TV itself.