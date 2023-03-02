Finally: the Pixel Watch can now detect falls and help you if you have problems

- Advertisement -

After a long wait, since the function was announced the same day that the arrival on the market of the PixelWatchit is now possible to use the fall detection on the Mountain View company’s smartwatch. Therefore, if you have a physical problem, you can use the smartwatch to notify the assistance services.

It was Google itself that announced on its blog that the activation of this function -which is already present in Pixel range phones- can also be used in the wearable accessory we are talking about. Thus, matches Apple Watch with an option that has been a great help to many people. By the way, there is nothing strange to do on the device, since all hardware is included so accuracy is high (such as an accelerometer and a gyroscope).

This is how the fall detection of the Pixel Watch works

Basically, what is done is that once a fall is detected by the use of the sensors that the smartwatch has, thirty seconds are waited to check if there is no movement. If so, the message protocol is started to check if something is wrong. The first thing is that an audible warning accompanied by vibration is made along with a message that appears on the screen in which there are two possible responses that must be used.

The first is I have fallen and need help and the second, I’m fine. The user must press the one that corresponds to reality for the watch to make a call to the assistance services that have been established or to do nothing. And what happens if it is not possible to press on the screen? This is contemplated by Google, and if the Pixel Watch has not received a response in a minute, execute the call as well. A good solution that is not new, but very functional and useful.

Feature Deployment

This is going to come to all countries where the Pixel Watch can be purchased, so Spain will not be missing as one of them. Therefore, from today you can configure this option in the configuration of the watch itself (in the section Personal security specifically). The truth is that this is a good possibility, but the reason why it has not been activated before is not very well understood. Be that as it may, fall detection is already a reality in Google smartwatches.

