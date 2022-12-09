Finally, the avatars arrive to WhatsApp: your chats will now be more personalized

It has been known for some time that WhatsApp was working to offer all users, and at no cost, the ability to use a avatar in your account (the Metaverse stuff). The fact is that the company has taken the step and from now on you can use this option in all your chats.

has been his own mark zuckerberg the one who has indicated that the new WhatsApp option is completely official, and has done so in a publication on his favorite social network: Facebook. Therefore, the arrival is completely official and this new addition has the objective of increasing the fun when using the messaging application we are talking about, to increasing privacy, since the avatar can be used as a profile photo and, consequently, not You will have to put a real or similar photo.

The avatars in WhatsApp are a reality

If you use the latest version of the application, both for iOS as for Android, you have the possibility of using the avatars (note that activation is needed from the company’s own servers, something that in some regions could take a little longer). The fact is that you will be able to make use of the creation that represents you -since it is created quite simply- using different options that are already available, such as different hairstyles, facial options, and even clothing. That is, it has everything you need to adapt the final result to your personality.

Once the creation is a reality, its use is not difficult because, apart from being able to use it as a profile photo, in the section of the stickers (or stickers) that exist in WhatsApp you will find all the options that exist and that use the creation. At this moment they are no less than 36 -a good figure to start with-, but the company itself has indicated that updates will be coming constantly with more textures, shadows and other improvements.







WhatsApp

An advance that many will like

This type of novelty, which allows personalize the use of applications, are always well received by users and, an example of what we say is what options such as Telegram already offer. WhatsApp, therefore, is completely right by including avatars among its options and, furthermore, this is in line with what Meta is looking for in the future: that the Metaverse is such a common option like accessing a web page. Of course, this remains to be seen if it ends up becoming a reality.