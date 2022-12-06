Finally! Spotify support for Android 13 media player

The audio streaming service app Spotify finally received the official support for the media player introduced in Android 13. As a result, the player received a new interface based on the design of the latest version of the operating system. As reported by the 9To5Google website, the album cover art spans the entire card and the user even has a new wavy progress bar. The play/pause button is now prominently visible on the right side of the interface.





The progress bar is flanked by a skip track and previous track button with shuffle and heart buttons on the right side. The pause button is a rounded square, while the play button is in the shape of a circle. - Advertisement - The interface also changes when playing podcasts. You can still see the big pause button on the right side, but the progress bar takes up more space on the card and is flanked by the fast-forward and 15-second rewind buttons.



