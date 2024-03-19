Finally: so we can know which are the 2,700 municipalities with Vodafone 5G

Vodafone has announced on its X (Twitter) account the new places in Spain where it will soon deploy its 5G connectivity . According to the teleoperator, its fifth generation mobile coverage will reach 82% of the Spanish population, being deployed in 700 municipalities, adding to the 2,000 that already enjoyed this advantage.

The company’s effort to reach all corners of the Iberian country with its 5G is still in process, but it is getting closer to completion. This year, the 17 Spanish autonomous communities will expand their connectivity thanks to Vodafone, highlighting Andalusia and Castilla y León with 182 and 119 municipalities benefiting respectively.

5G in Andalusia

More than seven million Andalusians residing in 356 municipalities will have Vodafone’s 5G network on the 700 MHz frequency before 2025 begins, according to Vodafone. Of them, 182 will be new and the rest already had this advantage that allows content to be downloaded five times faster than with the 4G network.

The teleco highlights that 110 of the new towns have less than 5,000 inhabitants, which is why they show their interest in combating depopulation. With this new deployment of the 5G network, Rafael Alcaide, territorial director of Vodafone in Andalusia and Extremadura, states that they intend to reduce the digital divide.

If you want to know if your Andalusian town is on the list, go to this post .

Aragon with 5G

More than one million Aragonese people in 117 municipalities will have 5G coverage by the end of 2024. Of this figure, 30 are new. As in the case of Andalusia, there are also towns with less than 5,000 inhabitants, specifically 26.

According to the director of Vodafone in Aragon and Catalonia, the company’s objective in this autonomous community is the same as in Andalusia: combat the digital divide between large and small municipalities.

If you want to know if your Aragonese town is on the list, click on this link .

5G connectivity in Asturias

Vodafone estimates that around 900,000 Asturians in 47 municipalities will be able to count on their 5G network by the end of the year. Of them, 38 already currently have such connectivity and, of the remaining nine, seven have less than 7,000 inhabitants.

The teleoperator hopes that both individuals and companies will rely on its services to have better coverage, especially inside buildings. They also hope to offer high availability of bandwidth and data transmission.

If you want to know if your Asturian town is on the list, take a look at this post .

5G will arrive in Cantabria

Before 2025, more than half a million Cantabrians in 59 municipalities will have Vodafone’s 5G network at their disposal. According to the teleco, 17 of them will enjoy this connectivity for the first time and, of this number, 15 will be towns with less than 5,000 inhabitants.

With this Vodafone service, users will be able to download content faster, have greater coverage and better indoor service and lower latency to access sites.

If you want to know if your Cantabrian town is on the list, look at this post .

Castilla-La Mancha and 5G

One and a half million people from La Mancha, residents of 199 municipalities in Castilla-La Mancha, will be able to contract Vodafone’s 5G at the end of 2024. This network is already deployed in some municipalities, but it will reach 42 for the first time.

Of the 42 new towns, 39 have less than 5,000 inhabitants. Thanks to this technology, Internet users will enjoy a more reliable network on the 700 MHz frequency.

If you want to know if your La Mancha town is on the list, click on the link we link.

The 5G network in Castilla y León

In total, there will be 347 municipalities in Castilla y León with Vodafone’s 5G network in 2024. According to the company’s calculations, almost 2 million Castilian-Leonese people live in these towns, so they will be able to benefit from the advantages of said connectivity.

The new towns with 5G will be 119, which will make Castilla y León the second autonomous community in which this Vodafone network will be deployed the most. Of that figure, 105 will be territories with less than 5,000 inhabitants.

If you want to know if your Castilian-Leonese town is on the list, you can look at this link .

Catalonia’s 5G

The municipalities in Catalonia with 5G from Vodafone will be 370 in total after adding the 52 new locations in which the company is going to deploy its fifth generation mobile coverage. Vodafone estimates that this will allow them to offer a connection on the 700 MHz frequency to more than 6.5 million Catalans.

The firm explains that of the 370 locations, only 52 will be new and, of this number, 38 have less than 5,000 inhabitants.

If you want to know if your Catalan town is on the list, click on this post .

Madrid will have more 5G

In the Community of Madrid, Vodafone will have 92 municipalities with 5G by the end of 2024. Of these, seven will be new (4 of them do not reach 2,000 inhabitants). By adding the inhabitants of all the areas in which connectivity will be deployed, the brand will be able to offer these services to approximately six and a half million people.

If you want to know if your Madrid town is on the list, click on the publication .

Valencia with 5G network

More than four million Valencians living in 236 municipalities of the autonomous community will be able to take advantage of Vodafone’s 5G network. According to the teleoperator, 32 of them will do it in a completely new way and, of this number, 27 are towns with less than 5,00 inhabitants.

Laura Galián, territorial director of Vodafone for the Valencian Community, Murcia and the Balearic Islands, like the rest of her colleagues in other Spanish territories, considers that this commitment to small municipalities will allow “promoting digital transformation.”

If you want to know if your Valencian town is on the list, click on this link .

5G in Extremadura

Vodafone will have its 5G network deployed in a total of 117 municipalities in Extremadura by the end of this year. This will allow more than 800 Extremadurans to enjoy this fifth generation mobile coverage from their towns.

According to the teleco, there will be 68 new locations that will be added to the 49 already existing. Of this figure, Vodafone points out that up to 57 will be sites with less than 5,000 registered residents.

If you want to know if your Extremaduran town is on the list, click here .

Galicia will have 5G

Vodafone’s Galician 5G will be able to be used by nearly two and a half million inhabitants of the 210 municipalities in which it will be deployed. Of this number, the company details that 71 will be new locations, of which 52 do not have 5,000 residents.

As in the rest of the autonomous communities, José Suárez de la Puente, territorial director of Vodafone in the North, highlights the importance of the work they are doing to combat the digital divide.

If you want to know if your Galician town is on the list, click on this post .

5G in the Balearic Islands

On the Spanish islands in the Mediterranean Sea, we will have 42 municipalities with Vodafone’s 5G network before 2025. As Vodafone has confirmed, it will reach seven new towns and provide connectivity to almost one and a half million Balearic inhabitants.

Of the new territories of the Balearic Islands with 5G from Vodafone, five stand out that do not have 6,000 residents.

If you want to know if your Balearic town is on the list, take a look at this post .

The Canary Islands will enjoy 5G

The Spanish islands furthest from the Iberian Peninsula will have a total of 68 municipalities with 5G from Vodafone in the coming months. Of them, seven will be completely new and five of those do not reach 5,000 inhabitants.

According to the company, its deployment in the Canary Islands will allow more than two million Canary Islanders to take advantage of its services.

If you want to know if your Canarian town is on the list, click on this link .

5G connectivity in La Rioja

Vodafone is preparing to offer its services to more than 262,000 Riojans living in the 44 municipalities in which its 5G network will be available at the end of 2024. According to the company, a quarter of that figure, that is, 11 municipalities, will be new on that list.

All the towns that this expansion will soon reach do not have more than 5,000 inhabitants. However, 9 stand out that have less than 3,000 residents.

If you want to know if your Canarian town is on the list, select the publication we link .

Navarra and Vodafone’s 5G

In the Foral Community of Navarra, Vodafone’s fifth generation mobile network will be in a total of 62 municipalities, of which 21 will be deployed this year. A post from the company states that 95% of the new towns do not have 5,000 inhabitants and there are even some that do not even reach 1,000.

If you want to know if your Navarrese town is on the list, click on the link.

The Basque Country also with 5G

More than two million Basques, residents of 114 municipalities, will be able to take advantage of Vodafone’s 5G connectivity in 2025 thanks to the effort that the brand will make to launch it in more places.

According to the brand, 99 locations already had 5G since last year, so the deployment will be done in 15 new places. Of this number, 12 are towns with less than 5,000 residents.

If you want to know if your Basque town is on the list, click on the link.

In Murcia there will be 5G

The 700 MHz frequency that Vodafone will offer with its 5G network will also be implemented in the Region of Murcia. Until now, there were 26 municipalities with this connectivity and, this year, it will be deployed in 10 new locations.

The operator states that it will connect about one and a half million Murcians with this mobile coverage. Of the new sites in which it will deploy its service, six are towns with less than 13,000 inhabitants.

If you want to know if your Murcia town is on the list, take a look at this post.