Finally: Infinix Zero Ultra gets a release date and will be announced on October 5th

Update (25/09/2022) – RS

After recent leaks regarding the model’s specs, the Zero Ultra has received a release date from the brand. The post was made on the official profile of the manufacturer on twitter, which confirmed the 5th of to announce the newest product in its portfolio. Even so, there was still no confirmation from the company, which should bring another model to the market, according to a recent certification. In this case, it is the Infinix Zero 5G 2023, which should be an improved version of the regular Zero 5G, launched in February of this year.

As for the Zero Ultra model, one of the highlights that the device must have is its 180W charger, which will take just 4 minutes to charge a battery with a capacity of 4,500mAh. In addition, the model should come with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. - Advertisement - Regarding the processor, the expectation is that it will be the Dimensity 920 model, from MediaTek. The screen must have a size of 6.7 inches, in addition to being of the AMOLED type, with curved edges and the biometrics sensor under the display. Now, as for the cameras, the main one should have a 200MP sensor, while the 32MP lens should be for selfies.

Despite revealing the release date, the manufacturer has not yet confirmed whether these will really be the specifications of the new smartphone. Likewise, the price was not mentioned, however, the value of the cell phone is expected to be around 25 thousand to 30 Indian rupees, which would give between R$ 1619 and R$ 1943 at the current price. According to the image posted, the product launch will be for the global market. Recently, another novelty of the brand was the update of three of its intermediate models to version 12 of Android. Now, for the launch of the new model, all that remains is to wait and check out the event in October.





Update (09/13/2022) – EB

Infinix Zero Ultra may have 180W Thunder Charge, 200MP camera and more

Leaks have already indicated that the Infinix Zero Ultra will arrive with powerful specifications including 180W fast charging, information that is being reinforced today by leaker Paras Guglani through a BIS (Bureau of Indian Standards) certification. In addition, it is also pointed out that this could be the first cell phone of the brand with a 200 MP camera.

- Advertisement - The certification points out that the Infinix Zero Ultra will be compatible with the charger model U1800XIA, which has a power of 180W with Thunder Charge technology, which, according to Infinix, will be able to charge 50% of a 4,500mAh battery in just 4 minutes.

In addition, other sources point out that the Infinix Zero Ultra will have a 200-megapixel main camera, a 32 MP selfie sensor, 6.7-inch AMOLED screen with curved edges and an under-display fingerprint reader. The processor of this device must be the MediaTek Dimensity 920 paired with 12GB of RAM, 256GB of storage and a 4,700mAh battery with support for 180W Thunder Charge charging. - Advertisement - It is speculated that the price of the Infinix Zero Ultra will be around 25,000 to 30,000 rupees, between R$1,624.05 and R$1,948.86, in India, but the model should be launched first in Africa. They develop antibody against malaria that passed its first tests in humans

Original article (07/07/2022) Infinix Zero Ultra will launch with 180W Thunder Charge charging, says rumor

Infinix rarely dares with its entry-level and intermediate cell phones, but it impressed when it landed in Europe with the Infinix Note 10 Pro and Zero 5G. This Thursday (07), we discovered that this reality could change with the launch of Infinix Zero Ultra, its next smartphone that promises to break records in India. According to leaker information passionategeekz revealed by the website TechYorkerthis would be the first phone to support Thunder Charge for ultra-fast battery charging with 180 watts of power. According to Infinix, this technology promises to charge a 4,500 mAh battery from 0% to 50% in just 4 minutes.

The Infinix Zero Ultra, as this smartphone should be called, will launch in India with at least one memory configuration: 8GB of RAM with 256GB of internal storage. The expectation is that the model price range is 25,000–30,000 Indian rupees (about R$1,709 and R$2,049) and that the device is launched globally.

Expected prices are a little above average for Infinix’s portfolio, but that could be justified by the ultra-fast charging technology. It is possible that the Chinese brand is even trying to keep the values ​​as low as possible, as rumors suggest that the Zero Ultra will be limited to 4G connectivity. For those who prioritize high-speed mobile network, the manufacturer offers Infinix Zero 5G. The intermediate cell phone was launched in Europe with a suggested price of R$ 2,499, with a 120 Hz screen and the MediaTek Dimensity 900 platform. What do you expect from Infinix’s upcoming releases? comment your opinion

See more!