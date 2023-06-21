Finally: Google Pixel Watch Get Do Not Disturb Mode Sync With Phone Soon

- Advertisement -

The Google Pixel Watch was launched in October with many features and many missing. Among them, the Fall Detection was missing, which was enabled only in January. However, one of the most basic functions is still not present in the wearable: the synchronization of the Do Not Disturb Mode with the cell phone, but this should change soon according to the 9to5Google.

The novelty was found when analyzing the APK file of the application that manages the Pixel Watch on Android in version 1.3.0.540210190 recently released on the Google Play Store, where lines of code say: Watch and Phone Sync: Enabling Do Not Disturb/Bedtime on one device will also enable it on the other. This new setting must be present in the "Do Not Disturb and Bedtime" section of the Pixel Watch app, which does not yet have this feature active.





This should be great news for watch users, as until now you have to activate Do Not Disturb and Bedtime Mode manually, which is cumbersome for having to manage this setting on two devices. Samsung launches Air Purifier with voice control and steep price There is still no date for the release of the feature, as Google has not yet commented on it, but we believe that it should reach the Pixel Watch in the Pixel Drop update of September of this year. In any case, it is disappointing that such a basic function is not present in Pixel Watch right at its launch and its users have to wait almost a year to have access to it.

