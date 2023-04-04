Finally Google announces competitor to ChatGPT: ChatGPT vs Bard

- Advertisement -

It became known about new developments from Google under the name “Experimental Conversational AI Service” Bard . The program is currently being tested by a limited group of users. This news was reported by the Verge on February 7, 2023.

On the company’s official blog, Google CEO Sundar Pichai announced the development of an experimental language model, Bard, which he called “an important new step in our AI journey.” She will be able to answer questions from users and conduct conversations. The program is already being tested by a select group of trusted individuals and will be made available to the general public in the coming weeks.

The sudden announcement and paucity of information about Bard is a clear sign that Google is in a hurry to respond to the advent of ChatGPT. While the technology behind ChatGPT isn’t groundbreaking, OpenAI’s decision to make its chatbot open to the public allowed millions of users to take advantage of this new form of text generation. And the effect was explosive: ChatGPT and language models in general were talked about in the context of science, education, the labor market, and – most importantly for Google – the future of Internet search.

However, the details ended there, i.e. it remains unknown what features Bard will offer, other than those that are similar to the activities of ChatGPT . According to existing information, users will be able to ask practical questions to the program, such as what dishes can be prepared from a certain list of ingredients. The Google CEO emphasizes that Bard will be the epitome of creativity and a launching pad for curiosity. The program will act as a faithful and reliable assistant to children, explaining to them the latest discoveries in an accessible way, up to the activities of the Webb telescope.

Bard uses available information from the web to provide up-to-date and quality responses, including requests for recent events where ChatGPT is known not to be fully prepared to offer this. Microsoft, meanwhile, is announcing the integration of ChatGPT into the Bing search engine and a number of other proprietary products, including office suites.

It’s not clear from Pichai’s message what features Bard will have, but it looks like he’ll be as versatile as ChatGPT. Judging by the screenshot, users will be able to ask him practical questions: how to plan a party or what to cook from the available products, writes Verge.

“The bard can be an inspiration and a springboard for curiosity, helping you explain the new discoveries of the James Webb telescope to a 9-year-old child or talking about the top scorers in football, and then selecting exercises that will help hone your skills,” Pichai wrote.

He also mentioned that Bard gets information from the Internet, backing up his answers with the most up-to-date information. This could mean that the chatbot will be able to answer questions about the most recent events – something that its main competitor ChatGPT, which appeared at the end of last year, is not good at.

