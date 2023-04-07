5G News
Finally! Apple TV receives official application from Claro TV More
A Clear released this week its application for the Claro TV Mais service for Apple TVs. Now, subscribers can enjoy all the content on the streaming platform without having to mirror the screen of an iPhone or iPad on Apple’s set-top box.

According to the operator, to install the Claro TV Mais app, you must have an Apple TV with tvOS 15.0 or higher. It is worth remembering that the service subscription cost R$69.90 a month and promises to offer more than 100 live TV channels.


In addition, the service offers thousands of on-demand content, and several films and series are available on the operator’s platform for purchase or rent. In January of this year, Amazon’s Fire TV Stick also received the Claro TV application More.

It is also possible to boost the Claro TV Mais subscription by hiring à la carte channels such as HBO, Telecine, Premiere, Combate, Paramount Plus and among others. The app can also be accessed via smartphones and tablets (Android and iOS).

As for smart TVs, the software is available on models from LG, Samsung, televisions with the Android system (TCL, Semp, Philips, Sony and Panasonic, in addition to boxes and sticks), via Google Chromecast, Fire TV Stick, via the browser via web and through the website.

