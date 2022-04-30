Final Fantasy XVI is already in its final phase of development… but it still has no date

The current director of Final Fantasy XIV and producer of Final Fantasy XVI, Naoki Yoshida (better known by his nickname Yoshi-P) recently participated in an interview for the Japanese clothing brand Uniqlo magazine to commemorate the launch of the Final Fantasy franchise t-shirt line that will be released in the coming months of this year.

However, beyond fashion, the great novelty has come from the highlighted words that he used during this intervention, where, as some Reddit and Twitter users have already pointed out, the producer would have assured that Final Fantasy XVI was already close to completing its development. A more than welcome news given the great silence to which we have seen the game subjected after the last announcement of a small delay that could have delayed its launch from this 2022 until next year.

Yoshida Naoki says that FF16 is already in the final stages of development, and he says the story is a very well fleshed out one. His comment was released in the Final Fantasy 35th Anniversary Uniqlo magazine. Here’s the full translation! pic.twitter.com/X23AFqOXfJ — ☆オードリーAudrey☆ (@aitaikimochi) April 29, 2022

Specifically, the complete excerpt from Yoshida advances the following: «Right now, Final Fantasy XVI development is in its final stages. As a single player game, we’re aiming to integrate the story and gameplay even more. In a very different way than a game that everyone plays online at the same time, games that you play as an individual person change in terms of immersion in the story. For people who have grown up, entered society and the world of work and thought ‘reality is not as simple as a video game’ and ended up parting ways with Final Fantasy, we want to remind you of your passion from back then. We’re making the game with that in mind«.

Unfortunately, at the moment we still do not count the confirmation not only of its specific date, but even of its launch frame. And it is undoubtedly one of the great exclusives that the Sony console will receive in the near future, along with the already dated God of War Ragnarök, Howards Legacy, or Forspoken and Dragon Ques XII, also from the Japanese developer.

So we have no choice but wait until the next big State of Play eventapparently for the beginning of summer, with which part of the absence left by the already canceled E3 2022 would be covered.