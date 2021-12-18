Final Fantasy XIV is so popular Square Enix has had to stop selling it

From the official release of Final Fantasy XIV Endwalker On December 7, we saw how the community of players of this MMO suffered from huge queues to try to log into the game, with a saturation of the servers that it has created waits of several hours with more than 10,000 players, even going so far as to collapse some of the servers themselves.

A situation that, due to the success of this game, and the great exodus of players from other titles such as World of Warcraft or New World has finally led Square Enix to make a very controversial and difficult decision: to suspend the sale and shipments of Final Fantasy XIV. A decision that applies to both the physical and digital versions of the game, exclusively allowing the purchase of expansions for those players who already have an active account.





As stated by Naoki Yoshida, Game Director, it seems that far from the first situation that the game experienced before its incorporation, with an initial version that almost became one of the biggest failures of the Japanese developer, the game is currently extremely successful, with a much higher demand than expected to be able to maintain the rhythm and the servers.

Additionally, although until now the access of players with paid subscriptions was being prioritized over users with free trials, during this same period of interrupted sales, Players of the Free Trial version of Final Fantasy XIV will not be able to access the game during peak hours, recommending that you try to log in during the morning or evening.

With this, it is expected to limit the number of new players until this situation is alleviated a bit, already seeking the acquisition of new servers. Unfortunately, due to the current global component shortage situation, it appears that these problems could extend beyond the beginning of next year, pointing many sources until at least the month of March.

That said, our experience so far, although it could be improved for this part, is being truly incredible once in the game, meeting and exceeding our expectations with this latest expansion. So if you’re interested in upgrading to Endwalker, or planning to try and join the MMO once it’s back to normal, don’t hesitate to take a look at our next review.