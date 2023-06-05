Final Fantasy VII Rebirth: launch is being defined and could still take place in 2023

- Advertisement -

Update (06/05/2023)

Square Enix brought news about the development and release of the highly anticipated Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth. The second chapter of the remake of the Final Fantasy VII trilogy was announced in June 2022. At the time, series producer Yoshinori Kitase, who also directed the 1997 classic, said that Rebirth would arrive “next winter”, indicating a release in the second half of 2023 or early 2024.

Last Friday (03), Kitase said that the development of Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth is progressing well and according to plans. At the time, the producer said that Square Enix is ​​setting a release date for the game. When the sequel to the Final Fantasy VII remake was announced, early reports claimed that development was proceeding at a rapid pace for an HD game of such massive scale.

Kitase said that making the second part of a trilogy has its own challenges, but there are several sequels in the world of films defined by their plot twists and deeper exploration of characters, making them fan favorite chapters. Creative director Tetsuya Nomura said the sequel is being aimed at people who have played the original title and not. Unlike Final Fantasy VII Remake, which was announced for PlayStation 4 in 2020, Rebirth will only be available on the new generation.

Original text – 06/17/2023

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth: Remake sequel arrives in 2023

On the anniversary of Final Fantasy VII last Thursday (16), Square Enix prepared some exciting news for fans, revealing that Final Fantasy VII Rebirth, continuation of the vaunted remake, will arrive in 2023 — and it will be the second title of a trilogy, continuing exactly after the hook of the last game. The company released the first trailer for the game, which, like the previous one, will have several differences from the original FFVII. So if you're not a fan of changes and turned up your nose at the previous game, you should expect a similar mood at launch. In particular, we can hear Aerith discussing her own fate, something that is very much up in the air due to the famous events of Final Fantasy VII.

the game coming exclusively to PlayStation 5 in late 2023but there is still no precise release date. In parallel, Square also announced a remake of Crisis Core during the same broadcast, although that game will be released on all major platforms in the market: Xbox One, Xbox Series X /S, PS4, PS5, Switch and PC. The game also won a trailer and should arrive in 2022.