Final Fantasy VII Rebirth: A new battle system and an expanded universe

The release of the Final Fantasy VII remake was one of the most anticipated by fans of the saga and, in general, of Japanese role-playing games. This remake not only brought graphic and sound improvements, but also modified the combat system for a more modern and dynamic one. Now, the development team led by Satoru Koyama seeks to overcome this system in the next game in the series: Final Fantasy VII Rebirth.

A new battle system

Final Fantasy VII Remake’s combat system received criticism from some players who found character control difficult, especially when it came to controlling teammates. For Rebirth, Koyama has expressed his intention to create an artificial intelligence that can wield a variety of techniques and magic and surpass the Gambit system from Final Fantasy XII. This system allowed players to set parameters for characters to act automatically, which allowed for precise control but was not very friendly to casual gamers.

In Rebirth, the character control system is expected to be improved, allowing for greater control by the player and greater efficiency in the techniques and abilities of the characters. A classic mode option is also in the works for those who prefer a more automatic and less action-oriented experience.

an expanded universe

In addition to improving the battle system, Rebirth could further expand the universe of Final Fantasy VII. In the remake, entities known as whispers were introduced who are in charge of making sure that events occur according to the original course of history. However, at the end of the game, the characters defeat these beings, which could mean that the original story of Final Fantasy VII will be altered in the future.

This timeline disruption could open the door to new possibilities in the Final Fantasy VII universe. Characters from other games in the series could appear, such as Squall Leonhart or Zidane Tribal. Or, references to other worlds could be made in the game’s story, such as the world of Ivalice from Final Fantasy XII. All of this would further broaden the gaming experience and appeal to a wider audience.

The Final Fantasy VII Rebirth project is ambitious and has the potential to be a huge success for Square Enix. While the original story of Final Fantasy VII is already a legend in video game history, this new version could further expand the universe of the saga and attract new players to the franchise.

The addition of an improved and more accessible battle system would be a huge improvement over the previous remake’s system and could appeal to a wider audience. On the other hand, the expansion of the Final Fantasy VII universe could generate great interest from fans and those looking for new worlds and characters to discover.