5G News
Amazon
Android
Android Games
Apple
Apps
Apps Reviews
Artificial Intelligence
Asus
Car Tech
Celebrities
ChatGPT
Communication
Community
Computing
Crypto
Cybersecurity
Dedicated Server
Developers
Economy
Editor's Pick
Education
Egypt
Electronics
Entertainment
Entertainment
Europe
Facebook
Fb Stories
Finance
Football
Gadget
Gadget Reviews
Gadgets
Game Reviews
Gaming
General
Google
Hardware
Health
HomeTech NewsGamingFinal Fantasy VII Rebirth: A new battle system and an expanded universe

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth: A new battle system and an expanded universe

Tech NewsGaming
final fantasy vii.jpg
final fantasy vii.jpg
- Advertisement -

The release of the Final Fantasy VII remake was one of the most anticipated by fans of the saga and, in general, of Japanese role-playing games. This remake not only brought graphic and sound improvements, but also modified the combat system for a more modern and dynamic one. Now, the development team led by Satoru Koyama seeks to overcome this system in the next game in the series: Final Fantasy VII Rebirth.

A new battle system

Final Fantasy VII Remake’s combat system received criticism from some players who found character control difficult, especially when it came to controlling teammates. For Rebirth, Koyama has expressed his intention to create an artificial intelligence that can wield a variety of techniques and magic and surpass the Gambit system from Final Fantasy XII. This system allowed players to set parameters for characters to act automatically, which allowed for precise control but was not very friendly to casual gamers.

- Advertisement -

In Rebirth, the character control system is expected to be improved, allowing for greater control by the player and greater efficiency in the techniques and abilities of the characters. A classic mode option is also in the works for those who prefer a more automatic and less action-oriented experience.

Netflix partners with Microsoft to offer a cheap option with ads

an expanded universe

In addition to improving the battle system, Rebirth could further expand the universe of Final Fantasy VII. In the remake, entities known as whispers were introduced who are in charge of making sure that events occur according to the original course of history. However, at the end of the game, the characters defeat these beings, which could mean that the original story of Final Fantasy VII will be altered in the future.

This timeline disruption could open the door to new possibilities in the Final Fantasy VII universe. Characters from other games in the series could appear, such as Squall Leonhart or Zidane Tribal. Or, references to other worlds could be made in the game’s story, such as the world of Ivalice from Final Fantasy XII. All of this would further broaden the gaming experience and appeal to a wider audience.

The Final Fantasy VII Rebirth project is ambitious and has the potential to be a huge success for Square Enix. While the original story of Final Fantasy VII is already a legend in video game history, this new version could further expand the universe of the saga and attract new players to the franchise.

- Advertisement -

The addition of an improved and more accessible battle system would be a huge improvement over the previous remake’s system and could appeal to a wider audience. On the other hand, the expansion of the Final Fantasy VII universe could generate great interest from fans and those looking for new worlds and characters to discover.

- Advertisement -

Latest articles

Communication

Mobiles and laptops at 15 euros, is it reliable to buy returns in technological outlets?

Do you know the technological outlets? Most likely you are thinking about how...
Tech News

Realme Buds Air 5 Pro has leaked design and could be released soon, says rumor

realme should soon launch its new wireless headset Buds Air 5 Pro, a model...

More like this

By AEREZONA DEVELOPERS
Office #31, 3rd Floor, Frahan Plaza
G-11 Markaz, Islamabad.
email: [email protected]

© 2021 voonze.com BY AEREZONA DEVELOPERS.