Final Fantasy 14’s next expansion Dawntrail is out next year, and it’s coming to Xbox, too

5uyswxhqzezzh4tzxcwk44 1200 80.png
Final Fantasy 14‘s next expansion will be Dawntrail, and it’s coming next year.

Revealed at this weekend’s Final Fantasy 14 Fan Festival in Las Vegas, producer and director Naoki Yoshida confirmed that the fifth expansion is set to launch in summer 2024 (or Q3 2024, if you’re in the Southern hemisphere and your summer is usually in January) and bring “an abundance of fresh content”, including a boosted level cap from 90 to 100, new jobs, new areas, tribes, and dungeons.

