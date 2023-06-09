Final Fantasy 10 may get remake in 2026

In addition to the unpublished games in the Final Fantasy franchise, Square Enix has been betting on remakes and remasters of old games in the saga, and it looks like the iconic Final Fantasy 10 may win a repackaged version soon.
After remakes and remasters like Final Fantasy 7 Remake, Crisis Core: Final Fantasy 7 Reunion, Live A Live, Final Fantasy VIII, the Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster collection, and more, Square Enix continues to update classics for the modern era with more new additions. on the way, including Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth and Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake.
According to unofficial sources, the Final Fantasy 9 remake listed by NVIDIA that was leaked a few days ago is real, but other sources indicate that there is one more remake project at Square Enix: Final Fantasy 10.
Per ResetEra, a well-known source on the platform claims that the remake of Final Fantasy 10 is currently in development, with a release scheduled for 2026, in time for the game’s 25th anniversary.
Square Enix has invested in recent years in a catalog consisting of the renewal of classics and new intellectual properties. As much as Final Fantasy 10 is one of the most acclaimed titles in the franchise, many fans agree that there are other games in the series (Final Fantasy 6, for example) that would likely have a better impact in a remake.
In addition, we must remember that there is a remastered version of Final Fantasy 10 on current generation consoles, which makes its remake not so urgent, but as always, we will have to wait for official announcements.
Would you like a remake of Final Fantasy 10?