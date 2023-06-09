Final Fantasy 10 may get remake in 2026

- Advertisement -

In addition to the unpublished games in the Final Fantasy franchise, Square Enix has been betting on remakes and remasters of old games in the saga, and it looks like the iconic Final Fantasy 10 may win a repackaged version soon.

After remakes and remasters like Final Fantasy 7 Remake, Crisis Core: Final Fantasy 7 Reunion, Live A Live, Final Fantasy VIII, the Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster collection, and more, Square Enix continues to update classics for the modern era with more new additions. on the way, including Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth and Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake.

According to unofficial sources, the Final Fantasy 9 remake listed by NVIDIA that was leaked a few days ago is real, but other sources indicate that there is one more remake project at Square Enix: Final Fantasy 10. - Advertisement - Per ResetEra, a well-known source on the platform claims that the remake of Final Fantasy 10 is currently in development, with a release scheduled for 2026, in time for the game's 25th anniversary.