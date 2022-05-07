Filtered three variants of the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 with a Pro model

While Apple Watch predominates in iOS, Android users have a huge variety of devices. However, the recent return of Wear OS has made devices like the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 once again gain greater prominence and interest compared to the wide range of devices from Chinese brands, in fact this family is one of the favorite premium options. between users.

And it is not for less, with a new generation that, as the latest leak shows us, will come in up to three variants with different specifications and prices, even highlighting a Galaxy Watch 5 Pro. As they have shared from Galaxy Club , they would have met three devices in development under the code name “Heart”, under the nomenclatures Heart-S, Heart-L and Heart-Pro.

Starting with the Heart-S, apparently the base Galaxy Watch 5, we find the smallest variant of this smartwatch, with a sphere diameter between 40 and 42 millimeters. For its part, the Heart-L suggests a slightly larger variant, with a dial diameter of 44 or 46 millimeters. Although as we anticipated, the great novelty comes from the hand of the Heart-Pro, which would correspond to the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro. This variant would arrive under a single unspecified sphere size, possibly repeating with the sizes of the Heart-L, thus offering a larger screen.

Thus, according to this leak, the three models would already be developing for their arrival on the European market, with Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity options, surprising however the great absence of an LTE variant for the moment. Although this does not imply that we will not see the release of a review after its release.

Finally, finishing creating a first image of what to expect from the Galaxy Watch 5, thanks to the previous certifications shared by Safety Korea, we already know that the Heart-S variant will have a 275 mAh battery, followed by a battery of 369 mAh for the Heart-L model, and a massive 573 mAh battery for the Pro variant.

Still no specific date Samsung is expected to officially present the Galaxy Watch 5 later this yearpointing to a joint event in the hands of its next generation of folding smartphones.