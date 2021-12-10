filtered the xiaomi 12 ultra with an extravagant design

We are only a few weeks away from the presentation of the new high-end Xiaomi, which as happened last year, will arrive before the end of 2021 and will not wait for 2022 as was normal before. And therefore the leaks are more and more numerous around this phone. In fact, we have been able to meet today one that shows us the design of the three models to be launched of the Xiaomi 12. Although the most surprising is undoubtedly the Xiaomi 12 Ultra, which if it is as we have seen in these images, it will be a mobile that will not leave anyone indifferent, due to its extravagant appearance.

A new camera with an old look?

What have been leaked in images are three rear covers for the different models. All of them are white, and through their holes allow us to imagine the appearance of the phone. Meanwhile he Xiaomi 12 and Xiaomi 12 Pro look quite conservative, in line with what we have known in recent months in the market, with a larger main sensor than usual, the Ultra model has an amalgam of sensors arranged in a circular way that seen from the perspective of the housing it could be said that They look almost disconcerting.

But there is another image that shows us an illustration of what the design of this phone would be like. In it we can see that the upper part of the terminal would be black, with the Leica logo, the original one, in one of its corners. And it would be accompanied by a spherical-shaped camera, but with sensors located in random areas, apparently with four main sensors, but as you can see it would be accompanied by other sensors, of which we do not know very well what they will be used for. But of course the camera at least is going to be striking, although its design reminds us of the camera trends of a couple of years ago.

A mobile that will stand out for premiering the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, and that in its camera it could boast of a sensor of 200 megapixels nothing less, as well as a fast charge of up to 200W. In short, the most powerful and advanced that Xiaomi can offer in the coming months. And even more so now that it is going to “steal” the Leica cameras from Huawei, which will be released for the first time on a Xiaomi device.

