Filtered the spectacular Sony Xperia Pro-I: rear camera with one-inch sensor and Zeiss optics

Sony has a new Xperia smartphone ready, as it was recently announced after scheduling an event for the early hours of Wednesday, October 27, Spanish time. And we already know what the phone looks like thanks to the leaked photos: The anticipated Sony Xperia Pro-I will be a professional phone with cameras to match.

The Xperia family of mobiles has been dwindling in number to a handful of phones a year. Sony maintains the highest range in its catalog, also the “upper” mid-range.. And he conducted an experiment aimed at professional video users: the Sony Xperia Pro. Released a year after its launch, that professional model would be about to have a replacement.

Rugged design and quad rear camera

As we said, Sony is holding a presentation event for a new Xperia which, according to the brand, is the “next generation of camera technology in a smartphoneWhat seems like a flashy advertising formula it would hide a photographic set that could be talked about. As long as the leaks are met, of course.

We are witnessing a great wave of images leaked with the Sony Xperia Pro-I as the protagonist. From the Weibo social network to a complete Drive folder shared by nokishita_c where the phone can be seen from all angles; along with some of the compatible professional accessories, such as a virtual reality headset.

The long-awaited phone is aimed at the professional public, a detail that anticipates a high cost for that Sony Xperia Pro-I. The mobile follows the minimalist line of the Xperia with a clean front and front camera in the upper frame. Aluminum body with ribbed design, physical shutter button on the right side and a rear photographic module where the anticipated one-inch sensor stands out.

As the rumors highlight, and can be seen in the leaked press material, the one-inch sensor is located on the module, making the module protrude conspicuously from the body.

Said one-inch sensor would be accompanied by three other cameras, the lens optics are signed by Zeiss, the main camera includes variable aperture f / 2.0-f / 4.0 and the phone comes with professional photo and video applications.

The Sony Xperia Pro-I will be a phone aimed at a very specific audience, surely with a price to match: it would not be strange if the cost went to around 3,000 euros (the Sony Xperia Pro cost 2,500 euros after a year of being presented). We will have to wait until Wednesday to find out.

