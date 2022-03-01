Tech GiantsAppleTech News

Filtered the new colors of spring edition cases for the iPhone…

By: Brian Adam

Date:

Share post:

New MagSafe cases for the iPhone 13 are coming and that means only one thing, spring and a new Apple event is near. They are MagSafe compatible silicone cases for the entire current line of Apple flagship devices.

A leaker unveiled the new colors for the iPhone 13 cases

According to the user’s tweet Majin Buuare 4 new silicone covers. Yellow, dark green, purple and orange. Usually, it has shared different accessory leaks on different occasions and has had no bugs. So it’s pretty much a given that Apple will release new cases after its spring event. This is an indication that those from Cupertino are also launching new straps for Apple Watch. It always happens when there is a new season.

At this event, the launch of the iPhone SE 3, the fifth generation iPad Air and perhaps there will be room for new Macs is expected. We are a few days away from an invitation to the event being made official and all that remains is to confirm the date. Many rumors say that the date chosen by Apple will be March 8.

A custom the fact of launching new accessories

Every change of season, celebrating an event in the world or any holiday that deserves it, Apple launches new accessories. This is the case of iPhone cases and straps for Apple Watch. In a way that only Apple is focused on doing, it makes consumers tempted to buy an accessory. We know that Apple cases and almost any accessory is priced higher than what you might find from third-party manufacturers. Is it nice that Apple releases new accessories as time goes on?

It is part of the Apple experience to offer different products to its consumers. It is one more example of brand loyalty, that they never forget why they have an iPhone and also that they can customize it to their liking. If you don’t believe me, just go to an Apple Store and see where and how the covers are arranged.

What do you think of the new colors? Do you buy original Apple cases or do you prefer to look for other options? Tell us in the comment box your opinions about it.

Previous articleThis is what the new Honor Magic 4 and Honor Magic 4 Pro look like
Next articleWhatsApp continues to work on reactions: this will be the animation that will appear when reacting to a message
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Related articles

Apps

WhatsApp continues to work on reactions: this will be the animation that will appear when reacting to a message

The reactions They have already become a basic feature of most messaging applications, since with a...
Apple

Filtered the new colors of spring edition cases for the iPhone…

New MagSafe cases for the iPhone 13 are coming and that means only one thing, spring and a...
5G News

This is what the new Honor Magic 4 and Honor Magic 4 Pro look like

Honor, the company that was once a sub-brand of Huawei, has also presented its new devices today, within...
Huawei

Huawei’s news for this MWC 2022, and they are not mobile phones

Huawei is also taking advantage of MWC 2022 to present its novelties, highlighting the flagship MateBook X Pro...

Follow us

At Techsmart we provide you the information gathered from different resources about Tech Industry. We do not own any images or content shared on the website unless we declare that we have copyright in the image or content. If you find anything copyrighted on the site, please contact us

Browse

Editor's Pick

All the new Galaxy S22 and Tab S8 already in pre-order on Amazon!

Android 0
  In a period in which there are few electronic...

Why many influencers are leaving Instagram

Apps 0
Share on Twitter Share on Facebook Share on...

Telefónica and Movistar suffer a breakdown: it is possible that your call service is inactive

Editor's Pick 0
If you are a customer of Movistarboth on your...

Popular

This is the story of the transition from PowerPC chips to Intel Apple

Tech News 0
Apple, a company that began in a garage and...

“Joker” malware Strikes again : these 16 applications, are harmful

Editor's Pick 0
The "Joker" malware strikes again: if you have installed...

This would have been the Nokia N95 with Android: filtered a sliding prototype with triple camera

Android 0
If a few days ago we saw how Nokia...

© 2021 voonze.com.