Filtered the new colors of spring edition cases for the iPhone…

New MagSafe cases for the iPhone 13 are coming and that means only one thing, spring and a new Apple event is near. They are MagSafe compatible silicone cases for the entire current line of Apple flagship devices. A leaker unveiled the new colors for the iPhone 13 cases According to the user’s tweet Majin Buuare 4 new silicone covers. Yellow, dark green, purple and orange. Usually, it has shared different accessory leaks on different occasions and has had no bugs. So it’s pretty much a given that Apple will release new cases after its spring event. This is an indication that those from Cupertino are also launching new straps for Apple Watch. It always happens when there is a new season. iPhone new MagSafe Silicone Cases, probably this is the spring collection#Manzana #AppleRumor #iPhone #iPhone13 #MagsafeCases pic.twitter.com/6M60zKTnQR — Majin Bu (@MajinBuOfficial) February 27, 2022 At this event, the launch of the iPhone SE 3, the fifth generation iPad Air and perhaps there will be room for new Macs is expected. We are a few days away from an invitation to the event being made official and all that remains is to confirm the date. Many rumors say that the date chosen by Apple will be March 8.

A custom the fact of launching new accessories

Every change of season, celebrating an event in the world or any holiday that deserves it, Apple launches new accessories. This is the case of iPhone cases and straps for Apple Watch. In a way that only Apple is focused on doing, it makes consumers tempted to buy an accessory. We know that Apple cases and almost any accessory is priced higher than what you might find from third-party manufacturers. Is it nice that Apple releases new accessories as time goes on?

It is part of the Apple experience to offer different products to its consumers. It is one more example of brand loyalty, that they never forget why they have an iPhone and also that they can customize it to their liking. If you don’t believe me, just go to an Apple Store and see where and how the covers are arranged.

What do you think of the new colors? Do you buy original Apple cases or do you prefer to look for other options? Tell us in the comment box your opinions about it.