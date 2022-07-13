HomeTech NewsGamingFiltered the modes and perks of CoD Modern Warfare II

Filtered the modes and perks of CoD Modern Warfare II

There are still a little more than three months to go until the arrival of Call of Duty Modern Warfare II, which, as we already told you, will hit the market on October 28, although pre-order option now available for all platforms since a few weeks. And it is that this new title of the franchise has generated enormous expectation among the followers of the saga, since CoD Vanguard, without being a bad game, did not live up to expectations, confirming that CoD currently follows a downward path .

A) Yes, it is understandable that the community is waiting for more information about Modern Warfare II and consequently leakers are going the extra mile to try and find out as many details as possible about this future release. And in this case it has been the already recognized reality who, through his Twitter account, has shared the information he has discovered about Call of Duty Modern Warfare II.

Specifically, the data found by Reality is the game modes that we will find in the online of CoD Modern Warfare II, the perks that we will find in it, the casualty streaks and the field improvements. We detail them below:

CoD Modern Warfare II online game modes

  • arms race
  • Capture the Flag
  • bounty
  • Low confirmed
  • cranked
  • cyberattack
  • Demolition
  • Domain
  • Infected
  • All against all
  • Hotspot
  • Quarters
  • Search and destroy
  • Team Deathmatch
  • Ground War
  • Ground War Bomb
  • Knockout
  • all or nothing

CoD Modern Warfare II Multiplayer Perks

  • amped
  • battle-hardened
  • cold-blooded
  • double-time
  • EOD
  • Ghost
  • hard line
  • high-alert
  • Kill Chain
  • overkill
  • QuickFix
  • stock
  • scavenger
  • Shrapnel
  • Spotter
  • tracker
  • tune-up
  • Overwatch
  • overload
  • survivor
  • Extra Tactical
  • focus
  • pitcher

CoD Modern Warfare II Killstreaks

  • UAVs
  • Fuel Bomb
  • Smoke Airdrop
  • Thermobaric Strike
  • Cluster Spike

CoD Modern Warfare II Field Upgrades

  • PMS
  • Tactical Camera
  • Inflatable Decoy
  • Stimpistol
  • battlerage
  • Sound Pulse
  • Sound Veil

For its part, Modern Warfare II multiplayer maps could include Grand Prix, Oilfield, Museum, Dogtown, Esports Gym, Exhume, Fallout, Favela, Firing Range, Floating Bay, Killhouse, Lighthouse, Luxury, Mountain Town and Narcos maps. All the information would have, as origin, a thorough analysis of the Warzone Mobile files.

Mobiles in which WhatsApp stops working in April 2022

As you can see, it seems that Activision has proposed that the proposal of Modern Warfare II is the most complete. Of course, we will still have to see how all these elements are implemented, but at least at first glance the prospects give cause for optimism.

