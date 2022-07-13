Filtered the modes and perks of CoD Modern Warfare II

- Advertisement -

There are still a little more than three months to go until the arrival of Call of Duty Modern Warfare II, which, as we already told you, will hit the market on October 28, although pre-order option now available for all platforms since a few weeks. And it is that this new title of the franchise has generated enormous expectation among the followers of the saga, since CoD Vanguard, without being a bad game, did not live up to expectations, confirming that CoD currently follows a downward path .

A) Yes, it is understandable that the community is waiting for more information about Modern Warfare II and consequently leakers are going the extra mile to try and find out as many details as possible about this future release. And in this case it has been the already recognized reality who, through his Twitter account, has shared the information he has discovered about Call of Duty Modern Warfare II.

Specifically, the data found by Reality is the game modes that we will find in the online of CoD Modern Warfare II, the perks that we will find in it, the casualty streaks and the field improvements. We detail them below:

CoD Modern Warfare II online game modes

arms race

Capture the Flag

bounty

Low confirmed

cranked

cyberattack

Demolition

Domain

Infected

All against all

Hotspot

Quarters

Search and destroy

Team Deathmatch

Ground War

Ground War Bomb

Knockout

all or nothing

CoD Modern Warfare II Multiplayer Perks

amped

battle-hardened

cold-blooded

double-time

EOD

Ghost

hard line

high-alert

Kill Chain

overkill

QuickFix

stock

scavenger

Shrapnel

Spotter

tracker

tune-up

Overwatch

overload

survivor

Extra Tactical

focus

pitcher

CoD Modern Warfare II Killstreaks

UAVs

Fuel Bomb

Smoke Airdrop

Thermobaric Strike

Cluster Spike

CoD Modern Warfare II Field Upgrades

PMS

Tactical Camera

Inflatable Decoy

Stimpistol

battlerage

Sound Pulse

Sound Veil

For its part, Modern Warfare II multiplayer maps could include Grand Prix, Oilfield, Museum, Dogtown, Esports Gym, Exhume, Fallout, Favela, Firing Range, Floating Bay, Killhouse, Lighthouse, Luxury, Mountain Town and Narcos maps. All the information would have, as origin, a thorough analysis of the Warzone Mobile files.

As you can see, it seems that Activision has proposed that the proposal of Modern Warfare II is the most complete. Of course, we will still have to see how all these elements are implemented, but at least at first glance the prospects give cause for optimism.

