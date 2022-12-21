Filtered the first image of the exclusive OnePlus keyboard: This is all we know

- Advertisement -

We already know how he is oneplus nord keyboard. A live image has surfaced online and has revealed several important details. First of all, obviously, is the design of the keyboard itself. This is the most superficial part, but delving into the revealed elements we have also discovered the most relevant specifications of the product.

This is the design of the OnePlus Nord keyboard through the filtered image:

These are the specifications of the OnePlus Nord keyboard

- Advertisement -

If you want to delve into this new keyboard that OnePlus Nord has developed, these are the most important elements and details that you should know.

double seal design

OnePlus

This design ensures a precisely tuned yet smoother actuation, accompanied by a satisfying sound. The specialized double gasket further amplifies this experience.

Audible sound is muffled without giving up a superior typing experience.

With this specific feature, typing is transformed to offer all-day comfort, optimized for work or play.

aluminum body

OnePlus

The meticulously crafted aluminum body offers a premium, flawless experience.

Ultra-precise CNC aluminum manufacturing ensures a silky-smooth and refreshing feel.

The robust build quality extends to the aero feel, providing a balanced, lightweight experience that lasts.

Available for Mac and Windows

OnePlus

The OnePlus Mechanical Keyboard is designed to work perfectly for Mac users.

The layout matches the MacBook keyboard and is equally suitable for MS Windows.

It’s even compatible with Linux, making it the effortless all-in-one solution for all your keyboard needs.

- Advertisement -

customization

OnePlus

This product fully supports advanced and customizable features such as hot swappable switches and flexible open source firmware.

Interchangeable functionality allows for quick and easy swapping of switches for unique customization.

Open source firmware such as QMK and VIA allow real-time control without the need to update the firmware. From customizing RGB lighting effects to remapping keys, unleashing your keyboard’s full potential has never been easier.

From convenience and versatility to functionality, the OnePlus Nord Keyboard is designed to empower your digital lifestyle.

When will the OnePlus keyboard be available and at what price?

According to reports, OnePlus’ Nord Keyboard will likely launch alongside the OnePlus 11 5G. That is, next February 2023. As for the price of the device, it could fluctuate between 90 and 120 euros. We will have to wait to find out more details about it, but we will probably find out for sure even before February.

- Advertisement -

>