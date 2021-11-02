Filtered the camera of the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra. As will be?

There is less left for the next Samsung Galaxy S22 be a reality. The manufacturer is expected to launch different versions of a phone that will arrive in January 2022 with a clear goal: to beat Apple’s iPhone 13.

For this, it is expected that Samsung’s Galaxy S22 series will arrive with a complete facelift to offer a different and innovative design, as well as features that will more than meet the expectations of the most demanding users. And the photographic section of the most vitaminized model points out ways to be unrivaled in the sector.

At the time, rumors were heard about the possibility that the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra camera It would have a 200 megapixel camera sensor signed by Olympus. All thanks to a collaboration agreement between the Korean manufacturer and the acclaimed Japanese firm specialized in the photography sector. But it was just a rumor.

A few days ago Samsung confirmed that it will continue to use a 108 megapixel main lens with zoom improvements. And now all the camera specs of the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra have been released.

This will be the camera of the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

S22 Ultra camera108mp Improved version of HM3 main 1 / 1.33 “0.8 um F1.8 FOV 8512MP 0.6X sony 1 / 2.55” 1.4um F2.2 FOV 120 10MP 10X new sony 1 / 3.52 “1.12um F4.9 FOV 1110MP 3X new sony 1 / 3.52 “1.12um F2.4 FOV 36

– Ice universe (@UniverseIce) October 26, 2021

To say that the source of the leak is nothing more and nothing less than Ice Universe, one of the most prestigious leakster in the sector. In this way, although it is true that the information must be taken as a rumor, the source has enough authority to think that they are the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra camera features.

According to the informant, the Galaxy S22 Ultra would mount a 108 megapixel main camera (1/33 inch), with 0.8 µm pixels and f / 1.8 aperture. Apparently this is a modified version of the ISOCELL HM3, which is used in the Galaxy S21 Ultra.

Then there is a Sony 12 megapixel ultra wide angle (1 / 2.55 inches), with 1.4 µm pixels and an f / 2.2 aperture. Also TIt will have two 10 megapixel Sony sensors (1 / 3.52 inch), one with a 3x optical zoom lens and the other with a 10x optical zoom lens.

The truth is that there are no major changes compared to the previous generation. But, although on paper we hardly see variations, at the software level the Korean manufacturer has worked very hard for the processing to make a difference. And seeing the results of the Google camera application, we can hope that the photographic section of the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra will more than meet our expectations.

>