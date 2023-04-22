Filtered out! iOS 17 with improvements to Wallet and Find My, while macOS 14 could be left behind

- Advertisement -

Apple’s next big update, the iOS 17 operating system, will add many interesting features, including improvements to the Wallet and Find My apps, Bloomberg journalist Mark Gurman reports.

through the podcast The MacRumors Showthe journalist Mark Gurman was a guest, mentioning that iOS 17 will be quite similar to the previous version 15. This is because both versions It will have updates to the most relevant apps in the system and will not have any kind of feature that impacts the community. This also includes prominent features like widgets were at the time with iOS 14 or more recently with the lock screen in the previous iOS 16 update.

Gurman leaks information about iOS 17 and other app news

Among other novelties will be the new versions of Wallet that Gurman also mentioned. He also indicated that there will be improvements for Find My now that Apple is taking the opportunity to update location-related services. The journalist shared that information about iOS 17 will soon arrive for the following weeks.

Mark Gurman also spoke about sideloading, indicating that it might only be present in Europe due to specific laws there. For more information consult the following link. This new function would also be coming as part of an extra payment system for developers. The download outside the App Store could be a reality for an extra cost, in addition to being a topic that Apple could not talk about during WWDC.

Instead, Apple could just integrate these changes into its devices discreetly without much public emphasis as happened in the Dutch regulatory efforts. At least this is what the Bloomberg journalist foresees.

Apparently and under Gurman’s beliefs, the design of iOS platforms will not have a significant change. However, if you think that new interactions with the system will arrive, in turn excluding the application folders among the news.

Finally, Gurman indicated that macOS 14 would not be a big update with multiple changes either. Instead, Apple would be thinking of granting compatibility to other services, making the user experience multiplatform. So all that remains is to wait for the next Gurman updates before WWDC 2023.